Matt Damon in Argentina

Since last week, Matt Damon is in Argentina, and his presence does not go unnoticed. On Tuesday, a photo of the famous Hollywood actor went viral with one of the waiters from a Retiro restaurant, and this weekend he was seen walking in the Palermo neighborhood, accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso -a native of the province of Salta- and their daughters. As it was known, he made some purchases on Saturday afternoon, during a break in the work commitments that he is fulfilling in Buenos Aires.

Dressed in military green pants, a white shirt, a jacket and black shoes, and wearing a cap to camouflage his identity a little, Damon managed not to attract the attention of passers-by, who ignored that they were in front of the protagonist of the Bourne saga. At times with sunglasses on, the actor handled himself completely naturally in the native country of his partner. In the images he is seen smiling as he chats with two of his three daughters: Isabella, Gia Zavala, Stella. He also walked next to her Alexia -the result of a previous relationship with Luciana-, who was talking on the phone during the casual outing.

After more than 20 years together, the extended family is fully assembled, and they have walked many a red carpet together. On this visit, Barroso wore a jean shirt, nude oxfords, white sneakers, and a black shoulder bag, while the teens also chose relaxed looks. With a pure smile, when Damon detected that he was being photographed, he smiled for the camera.

After stocking up on some groceries, which could well be the classic bills or pasta for Sunday, they walked a few more blocks and entered an apartment tower. It should be remembered that the actor arrived in the Buenos Aires capital just a few days after being present at the impressive wedding of his best friend, Ben Affleck, who married Jennifer López in Georgia, United States.

As for the reason for her stay, in Socios del show (El Trece), the journalist Mariana Brey assured that it is not about vacations or family visits, but that she came to be part of an interview work project for a content platform by streaming, of which no further details are yet known. On many occasions Matt spoke of the affection he feels for Argentina, due to the moments he shared with his wife and his in-laws. “The craziest thing I’ve seen without a doubt was a soccer game in Argentina,” he assured on the Hot Ones (Spicy) program and recounted his experience in the first person.

He had come to spend Christmas and wanted to go see a Boca game, a team of which the Barroso family is a fan. His initial plan was to go with the boys, but his uncle-in-law warned him that it was not a good idea. He immediately understood why. “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy. There were policemen in riot gear,” he explained in surprise.

The match in question was between Boca and Tigre on Racing’s pitch, the last of the 2008 triangle that consecrated Xeneize champion. And if he didn’t understand the previous one, he didn’t understand the after either: “Our team won, but we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us in some sort of cage. It was really crazy”, closed the actor.

Proof of any Hollywood curse, the culture-melting couple remains strong, and in 2015 they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony. In each interview he gives, he confesses that he is still just as “struck by lightning” as the day he met Luciana when she was working as a waitress in a Miami bar. “One should be with the person one loves as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have a lot of time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil, ”he joked some time ago.