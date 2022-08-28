Matt Damon in Argentina: the photos of the tour of Palermo with his wife and daughters

As a family, Matt Damon went shopping in the streets of Palermo (Credit: RS Photos)

Since last week, Matt Damon is in Argentina, and his presence does not go unnoticed. On Tuesday, a photo of the famous Hollywood actor went viral with one of the waiters from a Retiro restaurant, and this weekend he was seen walking in the Palermo neighborhood, accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso –a native of the province of Salta- and her daughters. as far as he could tell teleshowmade some purchases on Saturday afternoon, during a break in the work commitments he is fulfilling in Buenos Aires.

Dressed in military green pants, a white shirt, jacket and black shoes, and wearing a cap to camouflage his identity a little, Damon managed not to attract the attention of passersby, who ignored that they were in front of the protagonist of the saga Bourne. At times with sunglasses on, the actor handled himself completely naturally in the native country of his partner. In the images he is seen smiling while chatting with two of his three daughters: Isabella, Gia Zavala, Stella. She also walked by his side Alexia -fruit of a previous relationship of Luciana-, who was talking on the phone during the casual outing.

After more than 20 years together, the extended family is fully assembled, and they have walked many a red carpet together. On this visit, Barroso wore a jean shirt, nude oxfords, white sneakers, and a black shoulder bag, while the teens also chose relaxed looks. With a pure smile, when Damon detected that he was being photographed, he smiled for the camera.

In jeans, Luciana Barroso, and Alexia talking on the phone while Matt Damon chats with two of his daughters

Blending in with the Buenos Aires residents of the Palermo neighborhood, the Hollywood actor chatted with his daughters as they walked

After stocking up on some groceries, which could well be the classic bills or pastries for Sunday, They made a few more blocks and entered an apartment tower. It should be remembered that the actor arrived in the Buenos Aires capital just a few days after being present at the impressive wedding of his best friend, Ben Affleck, who married Jennifer López in Georgia, United States.

As for the reason for your stay, in show partners (El Trece), the journalist Mariana Brey assured that It is not about vacations or family visits, but it came to be part of a job interview project for a streaming content platform, of which no further details are yet known. On many occasions Matt spoke of the affection he feels for Argentina, due to the moments he shared with his wife and his in-laws. “The craziest thing I’ve ever seen without a doubt was a football match in Argentina.”assured in the program Hot Ones and recounted his experience in the first person.

He had come to spend Christmas and wanted to go see a Boca game, a team of which the Barroso family is a fan. His initial plan was to go with the boys, but his uncle-in-law warned him that it was not a good idea. He immediately understood why. “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy.. There were policemen in riot gear,” he explained in surprise.

There were also smiles in the fleeting exit to buy groceries: Matt Damon has been in Argentina since last Tuesday

At times with sunglasses, and others only with a black cap, Matt Damon went unnoticed among passersby

The match in question was between Boca and Tigre on Racing’s pitch, the last of the 2008 triangle that consecrated Xeneize champion. And if he didn’t understand the previous one, he didn’t understand the after either: “Our team won, but we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us in some sort of cage.. He was really crazy ”, closed the actor.

Proof of any Hollywood curse, the culture-melting couple remains strong, and in 2015 they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony. In every interview he gives, he confesses that he is still just as “struck by lightning” than the day he met Luciana when she was working as a waitress in a Miami bar. “One should be with the person one loves as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have a lot of time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil,” he joked some time ago.

The actor was the father of three daughters with Luciana Barroso, and formed an assembled family with Alexia, the young woman who had the Argentine fruit of a relationship prior to her 20 years (Credit: RS Photos)

