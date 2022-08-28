Matt Damon has gone on vacation to Spain and the whole world has already found out

Through the social networks of two well-known restaurants in Jávea, Alicante, the news was released that the renowned Hollywood actor, Matt Damon, was enjoying the summer on the beautiful beaches of the La Marina Alta region. Despite the fact that he went with the intention of going unnoticed, the truth is that everyone has already learned of the actor’s presence in Spain.

The actor of ‘The Bourne case’ has decided to spend a few days in Jávea in the company of his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, and his brother-in-law, Xuan Bozán, a former rugby player, who has lived in the region for some years. For this reason, the famous actor and his wife have set foot in Alicante on several occasions, the most special being Xuan’s wedding in 2016, given that the actor drew a lot of attention from the local press with his presence. However, the actor is usually very discreet every time he visits his wife’s family in Spain.

However, the actor was recognized in two of the restaurants he has visited during his vacations, photographing himself with a large part of the staff of these establishments, who could not believe that they were in the presence of one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, winner of an Oscar, and star of successful films such as the ‘Jason Bourne’ saga, ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Mars’.

Matt Damon poses smiling with the employees of two restaurants in Spain

The restaurant ‘Cala Clemence’, located in the Mar Blava in Jávea, published a video in which they collected several photographs of Matt Damon posing with the waiters and the kitchen staff of the place. The actor was very smiling and attentive, while wearing a simple T-shirt, jeans and a cap. According to restaurant employees, he “was seen as a very humble person, who did not claim any special treatment.” In addition, they also assured in a conversation with the media ‘El español’, that Damon is “super friendly and discreet.”



The other place that Matt Damon visited during his holidays in Spain was ‘Monsoon Thai’. In this place, they highlighted that they had had the privilege of having the presence of “a very special guest and his charming extended family.” As with the employees at ‘Cala Clemence’, the staff at ‘Monsoon Thai’ were truly delighted and grateful for “his politeness and warmth”. In addition, they highlighted that he is a really nice person and very generous.

Despite the fact that it has been announced that the actor is on vacation in our country, the municipal sources of Jávea have done everything possible to preserve the privacy of the actor, thus respecting the days of rest with his family, so as not to generate real chaos in one of the busiest areas of Alicante during the high season. For this reason, he has not disclosed any other information about his place of accommodation, the beaches he has visited and the other recreational activities he has carried out in the company of his family.