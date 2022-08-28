Man who robbed Kim Kardashian blamed her for what happened and sent her a message

The television star is not having a good time in her private life, and close sources have confessed, Well, since her love break with comedian Pete Davidson became known, it seems that both have had to face different comments and reactions from their fans who can not believe their separation.

However, while the businesswoman’s love life is trying to improve, Kim does not stop for a moment in her company and, above all, in spending quality time with her childrenWell, in fact, recently she starred in a funny moment with her eldest daughter, North West, who ended up getting angry with her while recording her singing.

North loves to sing, it has certainly been a love for music that he got from his father, but it seems that she does not like to be secretly recorded and her mother uploaded a video in which she sale singing and her daughter yells “Stop recording me”exploding against her, while Kim’s reaction was to laugh when she saw her angry.

But that’s not why the creator of ‘Skims’ is currently in trend, because the truth is that if we remember, in 2016 the businesswoman suffered from a robbery in Paris and now, years later, one of the assailants has broken the silence and ended up judging the millionaire for the act.

“I should be less presumptuous”, were the words used by Yunis Abbas, one of the criminals of the robbery that involved 10 million dollars, in which Kim was tied up and put in the bathtub of the bathroom where she was staying in Paris, after They entered the place pretending to be policemen.

“She was throwing money there and I wanted to collect it and that was it. Guilty? No, I don’t care,” Abbas said during an interview with VICE News published last Saturday. Let us remember that in the objects that were stolen from the model was her expensive ring that contained a 20-carat diamond valued at 4 million dollarswhich signified her engagement to Kanye West.

“They should be a little less smug around people who don’t have money to spend. For some people it’s provocative.” commenting on Kim and referring to other celebrities who do the same.

For now, he has been the only person to break the silence, since Yunis was one of the 12 people who were arrested for the crime and spent 22 months in prison. when he was later released for arguing that he suffers from heart problems.

At that time, social networks became a threat to Kim, so then he was afraid to publish content on them because the gang of criminals had found his whereabouts after reviewing their profiles in the networks where they knew where she was staying and with whom to steal her.

For now, the ex-wife of the rapper, Kanye West, has not spoken before what happened, since now she could have more arguments after passing her career exam to consecrate herself as a lawyer.

Learn about the news in this video:

Kim Kardashian in 2016 spoke and blamed her for the robbery, why?” class=”embed-responsive-item”>