Man infected with covid, monkeypox and HIV at the same time

Young man gets covid, monkeypox and HIV at the same time. The case is the first in the world and it was presented in Italy in a 36-year-old man.

According to reports, the man tested positive for covid, monkeypox and HIV days after he returned from a trip to Spain. The finding, published in the Journal of infection, underlines, according to its authors, the possibility of an overlapping of these pathogens, so they recommend not ruling it out, especially when the affected person engages in risky practices.

The man had been in Spain between June 16 and 20, where he practiced unprotected intimacy with other men, according to the scientific publication. Nine days later he developed a fever (up to 39°), accompanied by sore throat, fatigue, headache, and swollen glands. On July 2, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

“In the afternoon of the same day a rash began to develop on his left arm. The next day, small painful vesicles surrounded by an erythematous halo appeared on the torso, lower limbs, face, and buttocks.

On July 5, due to the progression of the vesicles, he went to the emergency room of the G. Rodolico – San Marco Polyclinic of the University Hospital of Catania, Italy, and was later transferred to the Infectious Diseases unit, ”says the publication.

You can read: Mhoni Seer: horoscopes for today, August 25

There he was tested for monkeypox, and that too was positive. He also took an HIV test, and given his CD4 cell count (which is an indicator of immune response), “it can be assumed that the infection was relatively recent,” the researchers say.

“This case highlights how monkeypox and covid-19 symptoms can overlap, and corroborates how clinical examination and sexual habits are crucial in making the correct diagnosis in case of co-infection.

Therefore, clinicians should be aware of the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox virus coinfection, particularly in subjects with a recent history of travel to areas with monkeypox outbreaks. If suspected, an oropharyngeal smear should be performed even in the absence of cutaneous manifestations, as the skin may be intact, but the oral or rectal mucosa may be involved.

The doctors who treated the patient also explain that there is no evidence that the co-infection of these three viruses can aggravate the patient’s condition.

According to the article, this case continues to indicate that the sexual route is the main way of contagion of monkeypox. Although it does not seem to be a sexually transmitted disease, intimate and direct contact during intercourse is still the main route of infection. And, at the moment, it is mainly affecting the community of men who have sex with other men. They monopolize 98% of the registered cases in the world, which does not mean that anyone who is exposed to the virus cannot be infected.

The Lancet reported the first case of a dog infected with monkeypox

The medical journal The Lancet reported the first case of monkeypox transmission from humans to a dog, which occurred in France. Given this, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked infected people not to expose animals to the virus.

“It is unknown whether domestic dogs and cats could be a vector for monkeypox virus,” the magazine said, clarifying that the virus “could have been acquired through human transmission.”

The case was detected in France and the dog is a greyhound owned by a couple of homosexual men (one 44 years old and the other 27) who tested positive for the virus in Paris.