‘Malinche’ and four other musicals to put melody to the post-holiday hangover in Madrid – Music

Malinche: the musical is the new production of the singer Nacho Cano. After a decade of production it finally arrives on stage, we couldn’t be more excited. In addition, we are not going to miss any details, thanks to the fact that Netflix will premiere: “The Creation of Malinche: A Nacho Cano Documentary”, to tell us all the details of the production of the show. A piece of news: Chanel Terrero, our Eurovision star, will be the protagonist!

You may be wondering but What is this new production about? Well, we are here to tell you about it. The story narrates one of the most important historical events to be able to know our past, understand our present and enhance our future: the birth of miscegenation. In this context, an extraordinary and little-known woman appears who finds herself between two apparently opposing worlds and, in the middle between two cultures. So far we can read.

But, there is many more music premieres for this new season, which you cannot miss even remotely. If you like romantic movies of the 80’s2000s musicals, movies Disney more nostalgic or classic, keep reading until the end because you’re going to hallucinate.

Grease, Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing… are some of the most demanded and anticipated shows by the Spanish public. Grease the Musical, for the second consecutive year, renews the season. But pay attention, this time the production moves to Barcelona exactly to the Tivoli Theater from December 3. We have all fantasized about being Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, well now you can feel closer, the musical of the famous film, also, lands at the Apolo Theater in the Catalan city, its premiere will be on September 22. If you like to dance dirty, you cannot miss this production that arrives in Madrid on September 8, Dirty Dancing: The Musical.

If you are a megafan of Disney you will love this new proposal Aladdin the Musical, but, yes, you will have to wait until its premiere in 2023. As a preview we can say that it will be at the Coliseum Theater. And, for I don’t know how many consecutive years, he renews the season again The Lion King at the Lope de Vega Theater.

One of the most long-awaited premieres finally arrives in Madrid in October. We will rock you Queenthe musical produced by Brian May and Roger Taylor and based on the songs of the British band, returns to Madrid 17 years after its premiere and after having been performed in more than 15 countries.

That these proposals do not convince you, because here you have the classics of the classics. The Neverending Story, the musical, which we hope will be just as endless. The Calderón Theater in Madrid will host the show from October 5. Another option, The boys of the choir the musicalMy goodness, just thinking about what it will have cost to organize so many children is already worth it. It opens in November at the Teatro La Latina. And what a fantasy it would be to have the opportunity to see Mamma Mia the Musical. If you love, as we do, the spectacular film starring Meryl Streep, then go to the Rialto Theater in October.