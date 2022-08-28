Made in Abyss will end its second season with an hour-long episode — Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Akihito Tsukushi, Made in Abyssit was revealed that the twelfth and final episode of the second season of the series, which is also known as Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun), it will last one hour. This chapter will be broadcast on September 28 on television stations in Japan.

A few days before, the franchise will have a special paid event in which the episode will be screened in advance. This event will feature the participation of voice actresses Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise Y Shiori Izawawho give life to the characters Riko, Reg and Nanachi, respectively. Kevin Penkincomposer of the series’ soundtrack will also be present at the event as a special guest.

Tsukushi began publication of the manga through the magazine Web Comic Gamma from the publisher Takeshobo in October 2012. The play inspired a thirteen-episode anime adaptation produced by studios Kinema Citrusunder the direction of Masayuki Kojima and scripts written by Hideyuki Kuratareleased in July 2017, followed by two compilation films and Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soulpremiered in January 2020. This second season premiered on July 6.

Synopsis for Made in Abyss

The Abyss… an open abyss that stretches deep into the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics of a time long past. How was it formed? What’s in the background? Countless courageous individuals known as “Diggers” have attempted to solve the mysteries of the Abyss by fearlessly descending into the dark. The bravest and best of the Diggers, the White Whistles, are hailed as legends by those who prefer to stay above ground.

Riko, the daughter of a missing White Whistle, aspires to be like her mother and explore the depths of the Abyss. However, as she is a Red Whistle, she is only allowed to explore the uppermost layer. But an encounter with a mysterious robot without memories will mark the beginning of the adventure to the bottom, unaware that the more they descend, the harsher the reality inside the Abyss will be.

Font: anime twitter account

