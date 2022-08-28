Love and Thunder ‘on DVD and Blu-Ray from September 27th, here are the photos and the list of extra contents!

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, the Thunderer asks King for help Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to raise Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

A few hours ago, Disney officially confirmed that the film will be released digitally on September 9 and in DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K UltraHD the September 27. Here are the photos and the list of extra content:

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder. Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director / writer Taika Waititi.

Featurette

Be worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor – Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces.

– Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces. Build a villain – This featurette introduces Love and Thunder’s primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process of him. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes.

– This featurette introduces Love and Thunder’s primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process of him. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes. Another classic Taika adventure – This piece looks back on Taika Waititi’s journey taking over the Thor franchise and reinventing the God of Thunder. Revisit the moment Taika was announced as the new custodian of Thor and follow Taika through the production of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters on July 6 2022.

In the cast they return Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / the Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista(Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula) And Sean Gunn(Kraglin), together with the new entries Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods And Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth.

This is the official synopsis:

‘Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor through a journey different from anything he has faced before: the search for inner peace. But his withdrawal is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, who longs for the extinction of the gods. To fight this new threat, Thor asks for help a King Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster which, much to the surprise of Thoris inexplicably able to lift the mighty Mjolnir and has taken on the name of Powerful Thor. Together, the group will embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the reason for Vengeance’s thirst for revenge Gorr and stop it before it’s too late. ‘

