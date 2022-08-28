Los Angeles District Attorney files charges against A$AP Rocky, rapper and Rihanna’s partner

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week that it has filed charges against rapper A$AP Rocky for a shooting that occurred in November last year. in Hollywood. The artist, Rihanna’s partner and father of the son that the one from Barbados had just three months ago, was arrested in April as soon as he landed with his private plane in the Californian city on suspicion of shooting a person.

“Firing a weapon in a public place is a serious crime that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person attacked but also for the innocent bystanders who visit Hollywood”, George Gascón, prosecutor of the Los Angeles district, expresses in his letter.

Enlarge Samir Hussein Getty Images

At the time of the arrest carried out last April against A$AP Rocky, Rihanna was pregnant who subsequently had to watch the authorities search his home after obtaining a search warrant. Over there They found several weapons, but the rapper was finally released after paying a bail amounting to more than half a million dollars.as revealed Page Six. Experts checked the caliber of the pistols and determined that they did not match those of the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Minor injuries in a shooting that did not transcend until the arrest

The shooting reportedly occurred on November 6, but did not come to light until the day of the rapper’s arrest when the Los Angeles Police Department announced that it was conducting an investigation. As revealed by the American press, the events occurred after an argument between A$AP Rocky and an acquaintance that led to a fight in which the rapper fired the other person causing minor injuries that required medical assistance.

Everything happened in one of the busiest areas of Los Angeles, between Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard, a crossroads through which the singer later fled on foot and accompanied by two other men. NBC assured at the time that Rocky fired “between three and four times” and one of the bullets wounded the victim’s hand..