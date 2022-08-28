Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese already have a new project after ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

This week we came across a very disappointing announcement at the hands of Apple: Killers of the Flower Moonthe next movie Martin Scorsese that had demanded a millionaire investment by the platform of streamingwould not be released in 2022. We have to wait until next year to see it, even though the production is quite advanced and has already given us the occasional image with Leonardo Dicaprio taking a run for the Oscar season. Killers of the Flower Moon It is based on a non-fiction book by David Grann that in Spain we know as the moon killersfocusing on a series of murders committed against the Osage tribe in the 1920s.

It aimed to be the closest thing to the western Scorsese would have never done, but to cheer us up after the postponed premiere, Apple has just announced another project that links him to the director of One of ours… as well as DiCaprio and David Grann. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe veteran filmmaker has taken command of The Wager, a movie based on another book by Grann that would be released soon. Its titled The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder (something we could translate as ‘The Gamble: A Story of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder‘), and to bring it to the screen Scorsese is going to turn to DiCaprio again, in which it would be his seventh collaboration.

Since the idyll began in Gangs of New YorkScorsese and DiCaprio have worked together on The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and the current Killers of the Flower Moon, during which development Scorsese would also have found a great affinity with Grann’s work. Hence, he wants to adapt another book of his focused on a historical episode. The Wager begins in the year 1742, with the arrival of 30 men to the coast of Brazil after surviving the shipwreck of a British ship. The castaways, after being rescued, are received as heroes, but six months later another group of nine sailors arrives in Chile assuring that the first group was made up of mutineers.





This would trigger a full-scale trial at the Admiralty, documented by Grann with the passion and rigor typical of his career. Apart from Killers of the Flower Moon (where DiCaprio shares a poster with Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser either Robert DeNiro), Grann’s work has already been adapted to the cinema by figures such as James Grayin the lost city of zeither David Loweryin The Old Man & The Gun. The Wage is sponsored by Appian Way, DiCaprio’s label, and would mark Scorsese’s second collaboration with Apple after agreeing to finance Killers of the Flower Moon.

No shooting date has been revealed, but production may already have started by the time Killers of the Flower Moon premieres, on a date to be specified.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.