‘Law & Order’ Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Cryptic IG About Kelly Gidish Turk

Law & Order: SVU Fans Get ready to say goodbye to Detective Amanda Rollins when… Season 24 premieres later this fall. While the actress kelly giddish She expressed her gratitude for her time on the popular NBC show and it looks like her co-star is a co-star. Mariska Hargitay He has trouble seeing her leave.

On August 24, Kelly announced that viewers will see her as Detective Rollins for the last time on Law & Order: SVU Season 24. “Playing Rollins was one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” I wrote on Instagram. “I have been very fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the past 12 years.”

the next day, diverse mentioned Kelly did not make the decision. According to the outlet, it was a “call made from above” “to keep the view as fresh and up-to-date as possible.” Also, Mariska reportedly tried to reverse the decision, but it was already a done deal.

Image Credit: Mariska Hargitay / Screenshot – Instagram

Now, Mariska, who plays Detective Olivia Benson, seems to be weighing in on the matter in her own way. Shortly after news of Kelly’s departure broke, Mariska took to her Instagram Stories to post two different photos.

On the first slide, she shared an Instagram post from a fan account that featured her and Kelly in the group. Law & Order: SVU. “Once in SVU, always SVU ❤ You have a wonderful soul Kelly,” reads the comment on the post. On the second slide, Mariska shared another Instagram post with a quote from Ernest Hemingway, which reads, “You are so brave and so calm that I forget you are in pain.”

Image Credit: Mariska Hargitay / Screenshot – Instagram

despite Law and order The protagonist has not commented on Kelli’s initial announcement post on Instagram, it seems that she continues to support her real-life friend. In the full statement, Kelly thanked Mariska and others for their “great work together” over the past decade.

talk to smash magazine interview In October 2021, Kelly revealed how rewarding it was to film scenes with Mariska.

“Those scenes are the ones I’m most looking forward to doing on the show right now because there’s some magic between me and Mariska, two strong women,” she told the outlet. “That’s what makes working on the show exciting.”

You may also like