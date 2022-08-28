Last goodbye to Manuel Rieiro, the xalleiro who fed even the queen of England in Brazil

Manuel Rieiro, at the presentation in Santiago of his biographical book JOAQUN MATO

Santa Comba said goodbye this weekend to one of its most illustrious neighbors. Manuel Rieiro Romar, the xalleiro who fed even the queen of England in Brazil, died yesterday at the age of 81. The famous innkeeper who left the small village of Buxán at the age of 17, with hardly any education, and ended up becoming the host of the bohemian carioca and an honorary citizen of Rio de Janeiro, had a life journey worthy of a book (which, in fact, , it was written: Manuel Rieiro: How he conquered Brazil).

In front of the Antonio’s restaurantThe business of this emigrant went from Mick Jagger to Francis Ford Coppola, Jack Nicholson, Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner or Roman Polanski, to the three Apollo XI astronauts. Tomorrow afternoon the funeral and burial will be held in the church and cemetery of his parish, Ccere. The entourage will leave at 4:00 p.m. from the Carracedo funeral home.