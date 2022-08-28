La Nación / The largest TV channel in Germany highlighted “Paraguay Salvaje”

“We are very happy that Paraguay Salvaje is already quite well known internationally,” comment Sabine and Thomas Vinke after the visit they received last May from a team from RTL Television, one of the most important private channels in Germany, which broadcasts on signal open nationwide in European country.

Last June, the program “Explosiv Stories” hosted by Boris Geider presented the couple as “successful emigrants” and took their camera to the heart of the Paraguayan Chaco to recount how their passion for nature led Sabine and Thomas to leave their homeland, almost 25 years, to get closer to the Chaco fauna and flora… and how this passion became a well-known TV program.

This computer developer and this butcher who loves photography met 34 years ago, and they came to Paraguay looking for good sun, like a vacation, but they fell in love with the ecosystem, they settled about 100 kilometers from Philadelphia (Boquerón) and their knowledge of natural inhabitants of that ecosystem gave them, 12 years ago, the opportunity to start with a segment on TV.

RTL accompanies the couple in their daily lives, with the terrible anecdote of Thomas with a cow in the middle of nowhere; the German TV camera accompanies them on a day of shopping, asks people on the street if they know “Paraguay Salvaje” and highlights that the Facebook page of these “successful nature filmmakers” exceeds 452 thousand followers.

“We were traveling with a team from RTL from Germany, the largest television channel in this country, to produce a report about us and Paraguay Salvaje. It was a great opportunity to show our beautiful country, since it is always a wish of us to be able to express positive news from our wonderful country to the world!”, the Vinke referred to La Nación/Nación Media.

On the other hand, Sabine and Thomas Vinke described the new “Paraguay Salvaje” space entitled “Ciencia a punto”, which has already had several episodes on all its social networks, with Elizabeth Ramos hosting. “The idea arose from our desire to arouse interest in our nature among a younger audience. It is a program exclusively for the internet, type ‘influencer’, in combination with images of nature and graphics”, they explained.

“Each chapter lasts between 7-10 minutes. For this production we research various sources, in particular scientific articles, which we turn into understandable and interesting information for a wide audience. This information sometimes surprises even us. Although the influencer format usually attracts the attention of a young audience, ‘Ciencia a punto’ is not exclusively for this age range but is aimed at all nature lovers”, they added.

“Ciencia a punto” is broadcast exclusively on the “Paraguay Salvaje” YouTube channel, and due to the enormous efforts for research and production, they are currently launching one program per month. “We deal with different topics, which can be complete views of something in general, such as paleontology or an explanation of why Paraguay’s biodiversity is so rich, but we also have chapters with extensive information about an animal or a group of animals, such as for example the puma or the snakes”, they pointed out to La Nación.

Currently, “Paraguay Salvaje” is broadcast on channel Trece, every Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with its eleventh season and 144 different programs have already been released. “Since this year we broadcast a ‘classic’ once a month, that is, we choose the best of the programs from the first two years and after an updated and renewed edition we show them to the public as a souvenir at the beginning of ‘Paraguay Salvaje’. We are very happy and grateful to the entire Trece channel team for so much love and support that they give us”, mentioned its filmmakers.

“We are active daily on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Our largest channel is Facebook, and it is impressive how the number of followers is continuously growing, which is now more than 452,000 people”, Sabine and Thomas described. “We recently completely revamped our YouTube channel, which contains various playlists, including ‘Science on Point’, our ‘Specials,’ but also complete programs and information about our team.”

About what is coming for the quintessential nature program on Paraguayan TV, they anticipated: “We continue with the production of new chapters of ‘Paraguay Salvaje’ for television, and for all digital formats, but we also want to return to produce a new film for the cinema since neither the production nor the presentation was possible during the pandemic.”

On the other hand, after the strictest stage that the pandemic implied between 2020 and 2021, they commented on the situation that exists today in the Chaco. “The Chaco forest was not influenced as much by the consequences of the pandemic, more directly the results of the prolonged drought in recent years are noticeable, which really favors the endemic species that are the species that live exclusively in the dry Chaco and reduced the presence of migratory, non-specialized species. Regarding the pandemic, it was a positive effect that the number and frequency of hunters was reduced and thus some animals could recover, and they are less timid, “they said.