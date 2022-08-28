Kris Jenner reacts to rumors that Scott Disick had been excommunicated from the Kardashian family

After a close source assured that Scott Disick he felt excommunicated from the Kardashian family, Chris Jenner He chose to walk away from the rumours.

The matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, refuted that the ex of kourtney kardashian was left aside in recent months, after his daughter gave herself a new chance at love with Travis Barker. There was even talk that the relationship between the former couple, who has three children, is tense.

For this reason, Kris Jenner decided not to let this version continue to climb and used her social networks to clarify what the relationship between her daughter and Scott Disick would be. Specifically, more than a publication, the 66-year-old woman responded to the news that was shared by Paper Magazine.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…he is the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…” Kris Jenner wrote, adding, “We love him and it’s not true!”

In this way, the reality TV star came out in defense of her daughter with this message that has more than four thousand likes, and responded to Page Six, a medium that, according to a source close to Scott Disick, stated that “since Kourtney got married , she doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group (The Kardashians).”

