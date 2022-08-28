Kris Jenner assures that Scott Disick is still a fundamental part of his family

Since kourtney kardashian began his relationship with Travis Barkerthe prominence of Scott Disick, ex-partner of Kourtney and father of her three children, within the family began to be less evident. Something that certainly did not go unnoticed by anyone during the first season of reality the kardashianswhere we saw the model carry a slightly lower profile compared to what happened in Keeping Up With the KardashiansWell, now the attention has focused on the love story of the oldest of Kris Jenner’s daughters and on the life of each of the sisters of this clan. In fact, Scott himself has echoed this situation within the show, since he could not help but feel relegated after the inclusion of Travis as one more member of the famous clan. And although everyone has been in charge of letting Disick know that he will always be an important part of the family, the conversation on this subject has recently been reopened, after a source close to the businessman also assured Page Six that Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is not going through a good time and that the family would have expelled him from his circle. Statements that soon reached the ears of the matriarch of the clan, who has publicly made it clear that what is said is not true and that Scott will always have a very special place within the family.

It was through Instagram where Kris Jenner has spoken about it, responding to the publication of a media outlet that has taken up the statements of the alleged source, denying that Scott has been relegated from the family nucleus and recognizing his place within it by being the father of three of his grandchildren. “Scott will never be excommunicated from our family.. He is the father of my grandchildren and a very special part of our family. We love him and what is said is not true, ”Kris said in a comment within a publication of Paper magazine, where he referred to previously published information.

Kris’s remarks come after an insider told Page Six that Scott felt ostracized from the Kardashian-Jenner clan due to his ex’s new romantic dynamic. “Since Kourtney got married, she doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group… He has been a bit excommunicated because the priority is Travis, “said the source, who also explained that due to this situation, Scott has had to rethink his friendships “regroup who his relationships are.” Despite this supposed estrangement with Kourtney and in general with the family, it is known that the model has been recording the chapters of the new season of The Kardashians.

How is Scott after Kourtney’s wedding?

It should be noted that this is not the first time that a source close to Scott talks about how it has been for the model to face all these changes that have come with the arrival of Travis Barker in the family and with Kourtney’s subsequent wedding with him. former Blink 182 drummer, an event that was undoubtedly a watershed in Disick’s life. He has had a hard time with Kourtney and Travis’s marriage, but he is doing as well as he can,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

This does not mean that Scott is not happy for Kourtney, with whom he had an intermittent relationship for a decade and shares three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, however, the famous has gone through a roller coaster of emotions. “He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows that she is very happy,” said the source, who emphasized that Scott “very much regrets how he treated Kourtney during their relationship.”



