Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson What happened between them?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They have known each other for several years, but it was not until October 2021 that there was an approach. The businesswoman acknowledged in an interview that she approached the comedian after his debut in ‘Saturday night Live’: “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in one scene I felt a vibe…I was like, ‘Oh…maybe I just have to try something different.'”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They did an interpretation of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a skit in which they shared a kiss on a magic carpet. Although Pete did not attend the same after party as kimthe businesswoman did not give up and got her phone and the following year they were already spilling honey.

The couple went to an amusement park where they were caught holding hands while riding a roller coaster. Despite the fact that there were several rumors about their relationship, friends began to confirm the romance in November 2021, the same month that kim he traveled to Staten Island, New York, where they had a private dinner.

It was until March 2022 that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They confirmed their relationship. The couple made their red carpet debut in May. It was revealed that the comedian had added a couple of tattoos about his relationship with the socialite.