Khloe Kardashian shows off daughter True’s playroom with pink truck, fake cupcakes and a kitten in a $ 17 million house

KHLOE Kardashian took fans to his daughter True’s playroom at his $ 17 million mansion.

The reality star showed off her eldest daughter’s collection of pink pickup trucks and fake cupcakes, and her adorable gray-haired kitty.

She showed off their adorable kitty and an assortment of True's toys

Taking her Instagram stories, Khloe, 38, gave her followers a rare look inside her four-year-old daughter’s room.

In the short clip, fans could make out an assortment of toys, including a doll make-up area, a pink truck, and a plate of fake cupcakes.

But True’s shorthaired gray kitten named Gray Kitty stole the spotlight as Khloe zoomed in on the video to show the cat’s adorable whiskers and pink collar.

Khloe told her followers that she and her daughter were already up at 5am on Sunday to play.

“Hardcore,” commented the busy mom of two.

Although the founder of Good American likes to keep her daughter’s privacy online, this isn’t the first time she’s showing fans the baby’s room.

In December, Khloe filmed True dancing in her huge bedroom which, at the time, featured a pink fiber optic Christmas tree.

While Mom panned the camera, fans could see True’s private bathroom, including a spacious bathtub and a stool approaching her sink.

TRUE MEETS TWO

Vero is Khloe’s first child with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

Although the couple separated, Khloe welcomed their second child, a boy, on August 5.

The baby, whose name is unknown, was born to a surrogate mother and fans were kept in the dark about arrival for up to a month before the deadline.

ILLEGAL SON

The revelation that Khloe and Tristan would have another child came as a shock following the NBA star’s love child scandal that came to light in December last year.

It transpired that Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloe with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31, and that he had had a child due to their relationship.

Maralee and Tristan’s baby, named Theo, was born in December, but she claims that the traitorous father has not yet met their son.

Khloe hasn’t shared any photos or information about her new baby yet.

A Khloe representative told Page Six: “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloe had previously taken fans to True's room in December as she danced around a pink Christmas tree

The reality star recently gave her daughter an adorable kitty

