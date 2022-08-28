Keanu Reeves attends a couple’s wedding in the United Kingdom as a surprise guest

Keanu Reeves has shown more than once his Simplicity when it comes to living with your followers and last weekend was no exception, as appeared unexpectedly at the wedding of the couple formed by James and Nikki Roadnight in the United Kingdom after the boyfriend found him for chance to stay in the same hotel.

It all happened in Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, the place the couple chose to formally unite their lives after two years together. “My husband saw it in the bar area and told him that he had just got married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted,” Nikki told Newsweek.

Both are fans of sagas starring the actor as Matrix Y John Wick, so it was fun for them to invite him. “He was very nice and said he would do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him!” she added.

Keanu Reeves posed smiling with the couple who invited him to his wedding (Photo: Twitter @MrsNRoadnight)

This was the passage of Keanu Reeves for the couple’s wedding

Although Reeves did not know boyfriends, friends or relativeshad a good gesture when approaching to take souvenir photos with the newlyweds and their five-year-old daughter. As the event unfolded, a hotel staff member informed the bride that a special guest was outside.

“Everything was very exciting and I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink, but he declined, saying he just had a long flight.so he wouldn’t be staying long, but he was very nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” she said.

He also reported that the 57-year-old actor lived with some of the guests present on the special day. “He was kind enough to take some photos and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Later took the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos,” he said.