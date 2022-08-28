Katy Perry baptizes new cruise: it will recreate Donna Summer’s disco era

Prima, the Miami-based company’s new vessel, was built in Italy and will depart from Iceland on Sunday to United Kingdom and France to finish on Saturday in Amsterdam, as part of its inaugural tour.

However, the ship’s base port for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season will be Canaveral, Florida, to offer its trips to the Caribbean, and then it will move to Galveston, Texas, Norwegian reported this Saturday.

perry will christen the new ship in Reykjavik (Iceland), with capacity for 3,215 passengers, who will be able to enjoy “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”a play that has been nominated for a Tony Award and is one of its main attractions.

Pop singer and godmother of Prima She will be one of the passengers on her first trip at the end of a week in which most US shipping lines have further relaxed their precautionary measures due to the pandemic.

The name Prima, which means first in Italian, is a tribute to the “new Italian partners” who built the ship at Fincantieri, said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Without masks and without the need for negative tests of lto covid-19travelers on the new ship will be able to immerse themselves in the disco age in one of the industry’s biggest theaters at sea.

Sommer stressed that the new ship offers more open spaces as part of the new class of designs, which include a total of six vessels.

The company pointed out that despite the pause of more than a year from the pandemic, the shipping company continued to work to adjust to the new challenges with many more open spaces and wider corridors, rooms and bathrooms, among others.

In Europe, Prima, 965 feet long (about 300 meters) and weighing 142,500 tons, will have destinations such as Iceland and Scandinavia.