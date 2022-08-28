Kate Winslet returns with “The Palace” – Come and See

After winning awards and audience records with “Mare of Easttown”, Kate Winslet confirms her relationship with HBO Max in “The Palace”, the new miniseries that she will star in and produce for the platform. The dramatic fiction will also be directed by Stephen Frears, twice nominated for an Oscar for “Forbidden Ambitions” in 1991 and “The Queen” in 2007.

Created by Will Tracy, screenwriter of “Succession”, “The Palace” reproduces an authoritarian regime to narrate life in the palace and fall from grace of the tyrannical monarchs over a year.

With this, there are already four projects that HBO Max carried out with Winslet, whose two Emmy awards have precisely the stamp of the streaming service: the first for her performance in Mildred Pierce in 2011, and the second a decade later for the successful “Mare of Easttown.”

. “We are honored to work with this incredibly talented group at The Palace. The idea that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s foremost leaders, collaborate to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prophetic and dazzling scripts to life at HBO It’s a dream come true for us,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for HBO Max.

In addition to taking on the lead role in “The Palace,” Winslet will also executive produce the miniseries. Its creator, Will Tracy will also be an executive producer and showrunner. Similarly, Stephen Frears is added to the group of executive and direct production with Frank Rich. And other figures that make up the group of writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe.

As for its writer Tracy, he is known for writing the script and executive producing “Succession.” His other credits include “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Onion News Network,” with which he bolstered his Emmy gallery.