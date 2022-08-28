Kardashian fans think Khloe “went too far” after showing an extremely skinny frame in a huge bikini photo dump

KHLOE Kardashian shocked fans with new bikini photos showing off her super slim figure.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has raised health concerns among its followers in the last few posts.

Now Khloe, 38, has added to the concern with a slew of new bikini photos shared on her Instagram Stories.

The reality star took to the platform on Saturday to promote her “favorite bathroom looks” on Saks Fifth Avenue.

In the first shot, the TV personality looked super tanned in a neon yellow bikini.

She showed off her extremely slim body in look, giving the camera a sweet smile.

In a second, closer photo, Khloe blew the camera a kiss while modeling an orange bikini.

The mother of two captioned the post: “Always fits an orange cream shoulder.”

Next, the founder of Good American posed for a selfie in a sparkling silver swimsuit, writing: “sparkling silver scoop,” as the description.

A second photo in the same dress showed Khloe’s super flat stomach, where fans could see her muscles and ribs sticking out.

In one final shot, the Hulu star pushed her boobs forward for a sexy shot that prompts her followers to buy items “now”.

FANS CONCERNS

But fans were instead immediately worried about her slimming figure, taking to Reddit to share their views.

“It’s going too far… it feels like we’re back in the toxic, lean era of the 90s and 2000s,” one wrote, sharing the shocking post.

“A lot of the photos of her body are of her sucking aggressively as much as possible, so her ribs and bones show. It’s just s **** o because he does NOT need to do this to look good and he’s sending a lousy message to his followers – “You’ll be better off if you can count the ribs, on that.” It’s just ugh, ”he barked for a second.

A third remarked, “I’m so sorry for her and for True. Hurting herself and starving her body won’t help her feel better. I wonder what True might think, seeing her mother change so drastically and so quickly. “

“Oh my God, it’s really sad to see. Body dysmorphism / all those years of bullying in the media took such a toll on her body. I wish she’d realized how beautiful she was naturally, ”she said a fourth.

“Can we literally see his rib cages and it looks like he’s sucking his stomach? fifth commented.

“I sincerely hope he is well. Both she and Kim look incredibly ill at this point, sorry. Khloe looked the healthiest and best overall (IMO) during the 2015-2018 era when she was training and had muscle tone. She then she had lost weight but she wasn’t skinny or anything, ”she said on an ending.

BEHAVIOR FEAR

Khloe recently sparked fear in fans when she posted and later deleted a video showing her extremely thin face.

The super slim model seemed to be swallowed by her new line of jeans and denim tops.

The Good American co-founder posted a video showing the new fashions, then quickly deleted it amid the hype.

In the short clip, Khloe showed off her cropped denim jacket and lace-up denim jeans.

“I love this jacket,” the Kardashians star told the camera. “I like the fact that it’s short enough that you can also wear it as a top, like me.”

Khloe went on to reveal that she was wearing nothing under her jacket, but her subsequent remark seemed a bit odd.

“It’s super snug,” he said, rolling his body back and forth. “And it affects the smallest part of your waist, so it’s perfect.”

However, in the video, instead of looking tight, the jeans and jacket looked looser.

The model also had a noticeable waist space between her and her baggy jeans.

HEALTH CONCERNS

Online, fans have voiced their concerns about her slim build.

One critic said, “Okay, I’m thin, but is the rib cage thing worrying? Can’t it seem healthy? “

Another critic added: “Very unhealthy. I hate the unrealistic and unattainable standards he is promoting .. “

A third remarked, “I’m focusing on body positivity and training to feel my best, but there comes a point where it’s worrying and I think it’s time.”

