Juventus, Vlahovic always marks and blurs the memory of Cristiano Ronaldo

In the first three championship games, Dusan Vlahovic scored three goals. The last with a perfect free kick. Serbian is a certainty for Juventus enjoying its purebred bomber.

Juventus, 784 days later comes a goal from a free kick

The last free kick by a Juventus player was on 4 July 2020, the day of the Derby della Mole. Victory for the bianconeri (4-1) with goal from a free kick by Cristiano Ronaldo (on the 43rd attempt). After more than two years (784 days to be exact), Dusan Vlahovic took care of “taking the place” of CR7 in the special ranking.

The Serbian, with the Roma goal, has arrived at an altitude of two goals from free-kick. The first was scored on 24 October 2021, against Cagliari (when he was still wearing the Fiorentina shirt).

Juventus, Vlahovic conquers a record of great charm

Dusan Vlahovic scored from a free-kick against Roma after 1 minute and 16 seconds of play. In fact, it is the fastest goal (from a free kick) in history since this statistic was calculated (2004/05 season). The previous record belonged to Emanuele Giaccherini (1 minute and 19 seconds).

Not only that, the Serbian scored on his first touch of the ball during the match (as coach Max Allegri wished, criticized after the match against Sampdoria for the few balls played by the former Fiorentina striker).

Juventus, Vlahovic a certainty in attack: waiting for the injured

After three league games, Dusan Vlahovic has three goals. An extraordinary start that certifies how the Serbian is one of the favorites to win the title of top scorer of Serie A.

When the injured Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria return, the feeling is that Dusan Vlahovic could become even more decisive. Furthermore, the latest arrival Arkadiusz Milik could be an additional “helper” of the Serbian (the two could also play together). The next challenge for the Old Lady is scheduled, again at the Allianz Stadium, next Wednesday against Spezia. Dusan Vlahovic aims to further increase his tally of goals.