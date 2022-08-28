Juan Peña: “In order not to get bored in sex, you always have to think that it is the first time… Or the last!”

the jerezano John Pea he is one of the most international artists we have. And it is that not everyone can say that he has been singing to Penlope Cruz, Bardem, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler, Kevin James, the Royal Family, Denzel Washington and Richard Gere, whom he made smile, on August 14, at the charity gala of the Starlite Foundation, in Marbella.

“Richard Gere is a man whom I admire as an actor and as a human being, So, being able to sing to him was a great luck. I’ve known his wife, Alejandra, for years and that’s why I approached him at the gala… And when I saw him applaud, I tried to speak to him in my English, which is very bad. I wanted to say ‘I admire you!’, but like I didn’t know how I said ‘I love you’! But I think he understood what I wanted to tell him,” Pea said, laughing, before submitting to The thermometer.

cold

What makes you cold? Falsehood, injustice, poverty, what is happening right now in Ukraine. When do you take a cold shower? When I finish a concert, I like to take a cold shower and go to bed with wet hair. Many times my wife tells me “hey Juan, you’re going to get constipated with the air conditioning!”, but I don’t care. I need to feel the cold. Who is the coolest person you have ever met? Jennifer Lopez, because she is pure energy and pure dynamite. What pledge is anti-lust? The beige ones. What is the worst attack against masculine and feminine aesthetics? People who go with 500 colors. Those people who look like a grandfather’s bar cabinet… I like simple and refined people. His most ridiculous date… I remember once he met a first girlfriend I had and he quoted me at the door of INEM. I told her to meet in a coffee shop and she “no, no, here”. The compliment that left him more frozen. Once someone told me “your eyes have traveled all over my body” or “your eyes have swallowed my body” [se re nervioso]…And the truth is that I never managed to understand why. What makes him cry like a little child? When I see that they disrespect older people. His strangest habit… I can’t tell you, because it’s a dirty one! But I can tell you that in summer I sleep as God brought me into the world. If I wasn’t a singer… I studied administrative management and did my internship at El Corte Ingls… And I think they approved it just so I would leave the one I was messing with…

tempered

What makes you lose your temper? I do not like to argue. Less with my wife. And it is strictly forbidden to argue in front of my son. What raises your temperature? When I see my wife getting dressed for a party and I think “My God, she is the most beautiful woman in the world!” The sultry gaze of hers… It makes me shudder. Why do fans find singers sexy? I don’t know. But sometimes I’m singing and there are some who look at me a little strangely. I find it funny… Some people hire me and they don’t even know what I sing, it seems that they just want to see me… But it’s not like I’m that William Levy either! Turbo swimsuit, right? My wife picks on me because I wear the largest size there is. If it’s the XXXL, I’ll wear that. I prefer to put 20 knots on it, but I don’t like being tight. And comprehensive waxing? I respect everyone and if someone likes to shave for sport, because they sweat less, for whatever reason, I’m in favor. For the first time this summer I shaved a little, because the hair shows through on certain silk shirts. What flavor would you mix a festive erotic moment with? Gin tonic, champagne, strawberry and chocolate. Music to warm up? My idols are Julio Iglesias, Camarn and Michael Jackson… And put this in capital letters: I NEVER LISTEN TO MY MUSIC. In fact, I never sing my own songs, I prefer to sing songs by other artists. And to lower the temperature? The depressive songs, with little sound… And these modern musics, which I don’t understand, that are like everything done by a computer. What things agitate you? The six and a half million calls I have every day… And without exaggerating! Who is the most handsome man in Spain? My father. Would you have something with a person of opposite ideology to yours? I have friends from all walks of life socially, sexually, religiously, and politically. I try not to talk about things I shouldn’t. And if I ever had a partner who didn’t think like me, I tried not to talk about those things. When was the last time you repented? A year ago, when I was hospitalized for covid, I began to analyze my life… And I realized that I had played dumb with certain people who I thought were real and had failed me.

hot

When do you suffocate? When I get all the receipts. I think I pay for my electricity, that of the neighbor and that of the entire community. It seems that in my house I have a fair. What part of the body do you look at? the neckline The best kiss you’ve ever given? The first kiss I gave my wife secretly, in a parking lot. Do you miss any of your exes? I wish everyone well, in my life there is no rancor. But, in that sense, I have amnesia. My life is marked by my family. If you had to sculpt a human body, who would you choose? My wife. What is the most indecent proposal you have received? When they write strange things to me, I don’t even finish reading… But it doesn’t happen to me too much, because I think people know that it’s impossible for me to disrespect my wife, because I would be disrespecting myself. What is the episode of your life that you are most embarrassed to tell about? At the age of seven, in Jerez, I shot the film as an extra The Sun’s empire with Steven Spielberg… And I saw that a man had this “action” clapperboard and I thought it was a blackboard… And he took it from him! When does size matter? When giving flowers to my wife. How not to get bored in sex. Always thinking that it is the first time… Or the last! What is the sense you use the most to get into a situation? The taste and smell. A good night ends… Making love, with a view of Place Vendme in Paris. What is better than an orgasm? My favorite food: potatoes with choco that my mother makes.