Johnny Depp imitates Jack Sparrow at the exit of the trial against Amber Heard

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, the latest installment of the successful Disney saga, reached the international box office five years ago, but little fans imagined then that it would be the last time they would see the Jack Sparrow of Johnny Depp. Although there were plans for a sixth installment, the studio decided to end its collaboration with the actor after accusations of mistreatment by Amber Heard.

Let us remember that Heard had published an article in the Washington Post where he talked about the abuse he had suffered at the hands of his ex-partner, although he never managed to identify him. In full trial for defamation against Heard, Depp now denounces having lost projects such as pirates of the caribbean 6 or the role of Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animals due to the writing of his ex-wife.





“Captain Jack Sparrow is someone I built from scratch and, of course, I put a lot of myself into,” he said, referring to the eccentric protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, and has added that he will not return to the franchise. However, that doesn’t mean Sparrow isn’t still into it.

Last week, at the end of the media trial against Heard, Depp stopped to greet his fans from the back seat of a car and imitated the iconic character.

In the video shared by one of his followers on Twitter, we see the actor greeting and thanking his fans for their support. At a certain point, he is told that he will always be Captain Jack Sparrow, to which Depp replies in the character’s voice: “He’s still out there somewhere. I see him from time to time.”

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-partner Amber Heard has led to a very media trial. The exchange of accusations, in addition to affecting the career of both Depp (expelled from Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals) as de Heard (with his footage in Aquaman 2 drastically reduced), has become the talk of the media and social networks.

In addition, several personalities have wanted to comment on the matter. The last to speak about it was the actress EveGreen, who has come to Depp’s defense. “I have no doubt that Johnny will come out with his name cleared and his wonderful heart revealed to the world.” has assured Green, who co-starred Dark Shadows with the actor.

