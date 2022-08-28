Joan Laporta appears with a black eye in the duel Barcelona vs Valladolid

Surprisingly, the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, appeared at the Camp Nou with a black eye

SPAIN — The president of the club barcelona, Joan Laportasurprised to appear with a black eye in the stadium Camp Nouduring the Barça team’s match against Royal Valladolid.

According to the journalist Helena Condis, “it is an unimportant domestic accident” what happened with the director of the Spanish team.

In social networks the photograph appeared, in which you see Joan Laporta in a box of the aforementioned stadium with the bruise in the lower part of the right eye, which attracted attention.

Barcelona faces Real Valladolid within the activity of La Liga, in which they seek to take advantage of their local status to achieve a new victory within the current season of Spanish soccer.

Joan Laporta appeared with a black eye in the duel Barcelona vs Valladolid. Getty Images

Barcelona He has four points so far after the two games he has played in La Liga, in which he remains undefeated and seeks to stay in the fight for the top places with a victory over Valladolid.

In the first match of the season, the Iberian team had a scoreless draw against Vallecano Rayso in the second he went out in search of his first victory, which he achieved by thrashing the Real society by 4-1.

Barcelona Now he is looking for the second victory to stay in the first places of the general classification, which is currently headed by Betis, which has nine units after having a perfect start to the season.

Villarreal is currently in second place in the table with seven units, although there are still teams like Real Madrid and Osasuna to play in their matches on the third date, which could overcome them if they win their games, since both have six units.