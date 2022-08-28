JLo and Ben Affleck contract the vice of getting married. A month after the first link, the couple gives the second yes I want during a three-day party held at the actor’s estate in Georgia.

From what has been leaked so far, what happens to ‘The Godfather II’ happens to ‘Bodón’, which has come to deny that second parts were never good. And it is that this link, with pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding, live performances, a floating piano and a dazzling fireworks show, has been infinitely better than the semi-clandestine Elvis-style ceremony held weeks before in Las Vegas.

It was obvious that the Bennifers came hungry after their wedding. Twenty years ago they had to cancel their first attempt, so in this one they have thrown the house out the window.

The celebrations began on Friday with a series of entertainment activities for the illustrious guests, including Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston, who enjoyed relaxing massages, spa sessions and (the most daring) quad excursions through the mountains that surround the ranch Affleck owns in Riceboro.

Friday ended with a succulent dinner and also with a mishap that could have ruined the entire program. Ben’s mother suffered a spectacular fall that caused a deep cut to her leg, so the couple had to spend a few hours in the ER before saying yes I do. Luckily, Ben’s mom recovered enough to be a wheelchair sponsor.

Clad in a stunning Ralph Lauren haute couture wedding dress, JLo once again said yes to Ben Affleck the next day on a floating dock. She held the long train of the bride’s dress her children, the twins Max and Emme, and Affleck’s daughters, all dressed in white, like the rest of the guests. The actor’s intention was that Lopez was the real star of the link. And she got it. The ceremony was officiated by a friend of the singer, Jay Shetty, a kind of ex-Buddhist monk who became a celebrity coach with more gold pick than Yolanda Díaz.

After the banquet on Saturday, on Sunday they celebrated the post-wedding with an informal barbecue. And everything went so well that there is a risk that the excited bride and groom go into a loop and continue to marry from city to city, in a kind of ‘My big wedding tour’, with three-day shows and advance sale tickets.

A docuseries with surprising plot twists in each chapter is not ruled out either. In the first, the dramatic tension has fallen on the godmother. But in the next one it could be a witness, who lost an eye with the champagne cork, or the groom himself, a victim of acute gastroenteritis that would force JLo to marry Matt Damon. In the next one, the fake Hindu priest contracts monkeypox and the bride and groom have to be married off by Owen Wilson.

On the fifth or sixth, the groom’s ex, Jennifer Garner, runs out of excuses to decline the invitation and is forced to go to the wedding. In that same chapter, Marc Anthony (the girlfriend’s ex) could act during the barbecue, which could lead to a bizarre romance and a fun spin off. And so on until the final chapter that would be crowned with a notorious sit-in at the foot of the altar and the consequent divorce.