JG Ballard’s cocaine nights on the Costa del Sol

That the Costa del Sol does not belong to the British Commonwealth is almost an injustice: Total, here there are more English retirees and early retirees than in the green plains of Great Britain. Communities full of children of Albion who have grown and spread throughout the Costa del Sol lands as black mold and whose inhabitants are not capable of pronouncing a single word in Spanish or under the threat of losing Gibraltar if they do not succeed.

Because the british are british to death (and beyond; you only have to think of the English Cemetery in Malaga) and it does not matter that they were not born in the United Kingdom, much less, that they have lived in Malaga for more than two thirds of their lives. By going to their supermarkets with products british and the headquarters of its charitable associations have more than enough to live a half life in which the softness eats them from the inside.

Hey, we don’t say it, this was already reflected by the author James Graham Ballard (Yei yi, for colleagues) in his 1996 novel, cocaine nightsin which he dissected with precision, microscopic observation and infinite bad slime (AKA British phlegm) the separate territory that his compatriots had inoculated in the province of Malaga and that had eaten away at the land like, pardon the expression, a cancer laden with english chauvinism.

And JG Ballard was aware of the fact because he was a assiduous of the Mediterranean shoresespecially from the Costa del Sol. Because, as we wrote, although he was born in Shanghai in 1930, our author was a thoroughbred Briton and this land seems to attract them with a strong atavistic impulse that is not very clear from where it arises.

Diving through the Net, we have found little of these visits, but, as we can see, they were inspiring since they were immortalized in a book that reflects the bankruptcy of the British dream for inhabiting a reality made in their image and likeness.

an inquiring look

JG Ballard’s literary legacy is that of one of the great authors of the 20th century. Chroniclers of his time, Ballard, who cultivated the fantastic genre in its science-fiction aspect, knew how to see the future towards which the world was heading after World War II. He wrote that the dictatorship of capitalism, television and politics conceived as a branch of advertising they made it less and less necessary for a writer to invent fictional content: fiction was already here, in front of us, dissolved in the everyday lie. For this author, therefore, the writer’s task is to invent reality.

‘Cocaine Nights’, by JG Ballard.



And he knew what he was talking about: Ballard who, during the world conflict, was imprisoned in a Japanese concentration camp along with his family would give an account of his experience in his book The Sun’s empirewhich Steven Spielberg would transform into a film.

RAF pilot in Canada, technical journalist, Covent Garden goalkeeperBallard’s life would take him to numerous fields from which he extracted the terrifying juice of everyday life.

The formalin of eternal leisure

and we return to cocaine nights, where it reflected one of these spaces in which the horror of everyday life has been transformed into a deaf rumor that rots us from within. The The novel takes place in a fictitious urbanization on the Costa del Sol, Estrella de Marto which the protagonist arrives, Charles Prenticean English character who, as we wrote, is still English even though his childhood was spent in Riyadh and his adult life between Jakarta and Papeete.

Prentice goes to help his brother after the local authorities have arrested him after accusing him of burning down a house and killing the family that lived in it. An accusation that in no case denies and that will bring to light what many of us already suspect about life in this type of urbanization hidden behind the coastline and that, if we dare to explore, will prove heartbreakingly huge and lonely: which is a lovely, placid, pleasant and absolutely insane life.

When total idleness encompasses any aspect of our reality, the only thing left for us is to rot soaked in sangria, deadly boredom and cold, empty smiles, as cold and empty are the infinite heavenly fields dreamed of by Lovecraft. The sociological portrait that Ballard unravels in this crime novel may seem exaggerated, but like everything in the noir genre, a truth is denoted that makes us shiver and raise the curtain that hides what hides behind the scenes of the Costa del Sol urbanizations.

A Mediterranean metropolis

Among Ballard’s ideas he highlights that the growth of cities along the Mediterranean coast had generated a gigantic metropolisthat the coastal localities were actually only one facing the sea with a single vision.

In the year 1992 the The BBC premiered a television soap opera entitled The Golden that recounted the adventures of a British community in a fictitious urbanization in Coín (and about which we will have to write a special here, in THE SPANISH of Malaga). And, although it was an absolute failure, it showed the reality of some characters who were transplanted to another world: the dream of coastal living spread beyond yacht owners and was as if the british could change planetsbeing the Costa del Sol a kind of terraformed Mars where to build a new life under a sky with more sun and without having to cross a simple glance with the indigenous Martians.

A non-place, as defined by Ballard, the last surrealistwhich takes shape as a pocket cosmos in which trauma, violence and madness are transformed into the desperate engine of life of a community of complete relaxation. Thus, in the novel, the inhabitants of the Estrella de Mar urbanization commit crimes to stay active and avoid falling into a deadly lethargy in front of the thousands of satellite television channels.

Robberies, sexual assaults and even murder are the methods used to redirect an imminent future of early retirees locked up forever in their chalets towards an alternative future of unlimited enjoymentrepresented by the prophetic nights of cocaine.

deadly void

And if we think about it, right now, in our world, the fear of boredom hides in many vital drifts. Society as a whole seems to be embarked on an eternal search for things to do so as not to fall into the apathy of torpor. That’s why cocaine nights has shades in which we recognize, not only our dear British neighbors with whom we will never have any dealings because they do not deign to learn to say “hello”, but also to ourselves and to the strange Ballardian future that we are already living today.

Because as Ballard wrote, “The future will be a vast and resigned suburb of the soul, nothing new will arise, no escape will take place again”.

