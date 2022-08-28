USA— A few days ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated his second wedding in a property of the actor located in Georgia, United States. A few days after the event, it was announced that the singer and actress performed a special show dedicated to her husband. A recording went viral on social networks in which JLo was shown dancing sensually to the also film director.

Related news

Jennifer Lopez surprises by dancing to Ben Affleck at the wedding; filter the video

days of the second wedding of the singer and the actor, more details of what was experienced inside the party in which Jennifer Lopez stated that: “she never has enough” of him (Ben Affleck).

Also, through a video filtered by the TMZ portal, the moment in which the interpreter of “On the floor” was shown in the company of two dancers sang and danced to her husband, actor Ben Affleck, who was very ecstatic with the special presentation that his wife prepared him.

Similarly, the clip that has gone viral caused a stir, because in addition to seeing JLo dancing sensually to Affleck In the midst of the wedding and in front of her guests, in the leaked recording you can hear when the singer tells her: “I Can’t Get Enough” which translated into Spanish would be: “I never have enough”.

It should be noted that previously, the jewelry designer Mikimoto had spoken of this “special presentation”, as the man commented that the singer made an exclusive performance for your guests; A few days after the jeweler’s statement, this video of a few seconds came to light that has unleashed madness, praise and comments.

After his second wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have been captured very happy and in love enjoying their Honeymoon in Italy.