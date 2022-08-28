Jennifer Lopez furious for the video in which she dedicates a song to Affleck: It was stolen

Jennifer Lopez commented on Instagram on the video that sees her dedicating a song to Ben Affleck, explaining that that video was shot without their consent.

Jennifer Lopez intervened on the video she shot of her singing an unreleased song dedicated to Ben Affleck during their wedding. In recent days he shot a video, posted by the American site TMZ, in which the singer is seen performing an unreleased song while the groom was sitting on a chair: “All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough “(” All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough “) sings Lopez surrounded by a group of dancers.

The video went viral and used as a demonstration further of a love story that has been making a name for itself for months, up to the culmination of marriage. Yet despite everything, the singer didn’t like that video being shot and made available, since all the guests signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). She explained it by commenting on the video posted by her on a page of her fan of her in which she explained precisely that that video should never have gone out of the privacy of their party also because, in fact, all the guests had signed that agreement .

The comment is clear: “This video was taken without permission. Period. Whoever did it, took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all get it from, also because we had signed nondisclosure agreements and we asked everyone. the guests not to share anything about our wedding. This is our choice to share. Everything I public in private is on the OnTheJLo site and is to be shared with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready. This was stolen without the our consent and sold for money.Thanks for looking after, I love you guys.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas last July, three months after they officially got engaged again for the second time. A few weeks later, however, they celebrated in their home in Georgia, surrounded by 150 guests including friends and family, exchanging vows. It is from this party, evidently, that the video of the singer’s dedication to the actor was released.