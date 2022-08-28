last weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their second wedding, with a three-day celebration in Georgia. It all started with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night to continue on Saturday, August 20, with the main ceremony and on Sunday to finish with a brunch.

The couple’s family and friends attended the ceremony; However, the absence of Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, and Jennifer Garner, with whom Ben shares three children, caused controversy. The actress had to decline the invitation for work, but she wished the new spouses the best, despite feeling relieved that she was no longer with the Batman interpreter.

Jennifer Garner ‘delighted to get rid’ of Ben Affleck

Throughout their relationship, Jennifer Garner showed her unconditional support for Ben Affleck and continued to support him even after their separation in 2017 after 12 years of marriage. The actress was a fundamental part for the actor to attend rehabilitation in August 2018 for alcohol addiction and even took him to the clinic.

“I’m sure that [Jennifer Garner] She is delighted to be rid of her fourth child.” said to Page Six a source close to the actress, referring to Ben Affleck and everything the actress has done for him.

It may interest you: Ben Affleck’s emotional speech at his wedding with Jennifer Lopez: “Everything happens for a reason”

“Jen is a great mom, she’s really taken care of those kids, and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore.”added the source who knows both Garner and Affleck.

The insider added that Jennifer Lopez “will be good” for Ben. “I can tell she will do everything she can to make sure he stays sober and well. Both Jen and Jennifer are very strong girls.”added the source to Page Six.

Ben and Garner share three children, Violet, Serafina and Samuel, who have been very close to JLo’s children, Emme and Max. As for his relationship with Affleck’s new wife, Garner has noted that “There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so the fact that they feel welcome and comfortable and have joined JLo and her children is the best thing she could ask for”a source told Hollywood Life.