Jack Black celebrates his birthday: the films that marked him as a unique character in the industry

Thomas Jacob Black, better known as Jack Black, was born on August 28, 1969. and today, 52 years later, it can be said that he will be remembered forever. It is that the American musician, producer and actor has created a character that transcends the screen, with a unique style and that is loved by millions of people.

As a boy he showed interest in art, mainly music, standing out as a guitarist from a young age. Through it, he met at the University of California whom he would become one of his closest friends, Kyle Glass. With him he formed the group Tenacious D and also met Tim Robbins, who gave him the opportunity to make his film debut, with some minor roles.

His undoubted charisma paved the way for him in the audiovisual world, being considered for increasingly important films. Although what he always emphasized to Jack Blackdifferentiating him from other referents of humor cinema are his eccentric performances, his histrionic characters, their faces and their movements.

For this reason, we review the films where the real Jack Black can function as only he knows how, those that led him to be one of the favorite actors of comic cinema today.

School of Rock

A film about a messy, lazy, indebted musician who gets a replacement job at a primary school that he only accepts because of the need for money. And there he decides to form a rock band with his students, more as a personal matter than as a real education for his students, although soon both objectives will converge towards the same place. It is difficult to imagine anyone other than Jack Black in the shoes of this controversial professor who earned a place in the hearts of millions of people who enjoyed the film. It is not for less to point out that it was one of the first great successes of Black.

The particular professor of the School of Rock

free nacho

Jack Black takes on the role of an orphan who cooks for the convent where he grew up. Worried about the lack of money, he will join forces with a peculiar partner to make money in wrestling, even if that generates the anger of the convent manager.

The wrestler Nacho Libre

Released in 2006, the year Black’s career broke down, due to the premiere of this and the two films that complete this list, Nacho Libre exposed the actor in all his dimension, who made this film a success with a proposal sarcastic and hilarious.

Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny

From the band created with his friend Kyle Glass, he decided to embark on the making of this crazy movie, in which a couple of friends form a band with the aim of being rock stars, understanding that they will achieve it by getting the Pick of Destiny , exhibited in the Rock museum and that comes from Satan himself. With the participation of stars such as Ben Stiller, Dave Grohl or Amy Adams, this film became a classic due to its excellent soundtrack (almost all original songs by Jack Black and Kyle Glass) and a humor that is as suitable for teenagers as it is for young people who want to fly a bit

One of the funniest Black films

The Holiday

This film is the third released in 2006 and was an absolute box office success. Jack Black shared a cast with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law. In this dramatic and romantic comedy, the actor showed that he could step out of his favorite characters and put on great performances. It not only meant one of his best films, but also the definitive consolidation of him as a Hollywood star.

