“It helped me grow as a woman and as a person”: Carla Morrison on “The Rebirth”

Mexico City, August 28 (However).- After almost seven years of absence, the singer-songwriter Carla Patricia Morrison Flores, better known as Carla Morrisonreturned to the national and international stages with “The Renaissance Tour”turns that will take her to step on the Metropolitan Theater the next August 30 and September 7 with a complete sold out.

It was in April of the current year when the composer from Tecate, Baja California, celebrated the launch of “El Renacimiento”, a record material made up of eleven songs in which she portrays part of the process in which she immersed herself to work on her mental health.

During a virtual press conference, Carla Morrison responded to Nevertheless how it was for her to talk about such a crucial issue that after several decades has begun to be given the importance it deserves.

“For me, talking about mental health on my new album was a somewhat difficult process at times because I had never talked about it, I had never put a magnifying glass on these emotions that are so personal and so different from what one can feel. like love and heartbreak,” he shared.

“So, at times it was difficult but at the end of the day it was very cathartic and very therapeutic to turn to see myself that way because I was able to grow as a woman and as a person, and I was able to see many beautiful things in my life and at the same time see the most gloomy So it was very nice, it was necessary I think, and the most important thing is that people can make it their own and grow or do with it whatever is necessary, ”she added.

During the pre-listening from this album to which Nevertheless had the opportunity to attend on April 9, the interpreter of “Let me cry” explained that this material emerged after a trip to Paris and the firm decision to study music at a conservatory in the romantic European city.

“El Renacimiento”, in addition to showing a new facet of the artist, exposes another facet of her voice and composition. She also hints that she wanted to bet on new rhythms that give life to lyrics with weight to self-love and, of course, feminism.

Morrison expressed in said event that a large part of the sound that can be seen in “El Renacimiento” is influenced by artists he admires such as Coldplay, which he says is his favorite band; Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Adele, to name a few.

A few days after stepping on the Metropólitan Theater, a property located in the Centro neighborhood of Mexico City, the 36-year-old singer was honest with the media by sharing that she is very happy to return to the venues in which she had already performed. a few years ago, before taking a break after promoting his penultimate album “Amor Supremo”, released in 2015.

“I already have the desire. I feel super happy and excited to return to these venues where I have lived many experiences”, she pointed out.

In addition to passing through Mexico City, Carla Morrison will take “El Renacimiento Tour” to Monterrey, Puebla, Toluca, Querétaro, where it was presented on May 7 within the framework of the Pulse GNP Festival; Morelia, Guadalajara and Mexicali.