Isaac León Frías and his critic’s gaze: “We live in a second era in the history of cinema” | LIGHTS

In 1895, when a movie was first shown, scholars had already coined the terms with which to categorize the History of Art. For this reason, terms such as classicism, modernity, baroque or mannerism took a long time to be applied to an activity that was not considered artistic until well into the 20th century. In his ambitious book “From classicism to modernities”, the film critic Isaac Leon Frias not only does it reflect on the particularities of these concepts linked to the Seventh Art, but it also proposes a new approach to the history of cinema based on the development of these different aesthetic categories.

—Many times the concepts used in the history of art do not have the same meaning when applied in the history of cinema. When we talk about cinematographic classicism or modernity, what do we mean?

When we speak of “classicism”, we refer to the establishment of a way of narrating that corresponds to the great studios in the United States and part of Europe. Established models based on well-structured arguments, with a continuity of action and time, where genres exist. A production model that will be reproduced everywhere and that in the United States will achieve the greatest capacity for communication. For this reason, André Malraux is credited with the phrase: “Le cinema est une chose americaine”. For many, the cinema is identified with this narrative model that has worked for many years, and that according to specialists continues until the 1960s.

Cover of the Book published by the University of Lima.

“What happens then?”

In the 50s and 60s the new cinemas appeared. Modernity is a very broad matrix, with various modes of representation. In the book I try to get closer to the aesthetics of modernity, to its rupture of narrative linearity, the appearance of the unconscious or the unreal or the dramatic relaxation in a large part of its productions.

—It is often said that classic cinema ended in the 70s, with Coppola’s “The Godfather” and Spielberg’s “Jaws”…

They are films that begin the transformation of American cinema, at a time when there was a decline in the American industry, with the closure of the big studios. The appearance of a new generation of directors also marks this separation. “Jaws” is a film that gives way to a new concept, that of “Blockbuster”, something that with “Star Wars” will be defined much more clearly and that will mark the subsequent 50 years.

Jaws. This classic 1975 thriller was the third feature film directed by Steven Spielberg. The story is about a great white shark that attacks swimmers on Amity Island. (Internet)

—When you talk about classicism, you notice that as a reaction to these productions we can find examples of “pre-modern” films. Avant-garde cinema in the 1920s and 1930s, for example.

In the avant-garde it is very clear, they have a direct connection with the artistic developments of the time. But there are cases of pre-modern cinema within the same industry, too. The presence of Hitchcock, for example, is very interesting. A filmmaker who, thinking of the public like most North American filmmakers, worked with the logic of the craftsman, not the author.

—How does what we could call “the baroque” arise in cinema?

There is baroque since classical times. We can consider it a reaction to classicism, but individual. In German expressionist works, for example, we can speak of baroque, with its tendency to visual saturation. Although the tendency of classical cinema was to annul individual expressiveness, however, there were directors like John Steinbeck, who directed the films of Marlene Dietrich, who with his visual designs was one of the forerunners of the baroque. And that was possible because a company like Paramount was able to give some of its directors greater margins of freedom. I think of Cecil B. DeMille, for example, who made the movies he wanted, being the first case of a director who also wrote his scripts. In the 1940s, this trend was strengthened by “Citizen Kane”, by Orson Welles, and some of the film noir films. Here we come across another term which is “mannerism”. In the history of painting, there is a big difference between Mannerism and Baroque, but in cinema, Baroque is the most pronounced form of Mannerism. With film noir, a mannerist pattern was installed in Hollywood that did not exist before, marked by characteristic lighting, night scenes, and the use of low angle shots. it is about a certain expressiveness that will change Hollywood. In this line, Hitchcock is very important, because with great subtlety he is introducing narrative mechanisms that precede modernity: the long-lasting sequence in “La soga”, for example; the narrative construction of “Vertigo” or the imposition of the subjective point of view in “Indiscrete Window”. His cinema anticipates what would come next.

Orson Welles directed and starred in “Citizen Kane” in 1941.

—What film marks modernity in cinema?

“Citizen Kane” is a preview. The interesting thing is that this film became known in Europe only after the war. In France, where much more work was done on the theoretical elaboration of cinema, this film made it possible to discover an American cinema that was previously unknown. Welles and some film noir films are clear advances of modernity.

—You propose Roberto Rossellini as a trigger for modernity in cinema. Why?

There are two ways that irrigate modernity: one leans towards the baroque and the other, on the contrary, is characterized by a certain purification. And the latter appears with Italian neorealism. Dramaturgically we speak of a classic cinema, but flexible. Rossellini will be the one who limits the use of field/reverse shot, shot/reverse shot, classic procedure par excellence. He does not use the cut to confront two characters. His findings were given in a very unconscious way, he was not a film theorist. Interestingly, he will be the one to start modernity, but he will not continue it. He took a step to the side, because he did not feel like a modern filmmaker. In his opinion, he believed that the cinema had lost its usefulness, that it had reached a point where he could no longer do more. And that’s why he devoted himself to television projects. A film like “Voyage to Italy”, for me, fits very well with the French New Wave, British cinema, Pasolini’s films. Rossellini will mark the line that he will prevail for years: a more contemplative cinema, halfway between fiction and documentary, with more spontaneous interpretations, with ambient lighting.

Rossellini visited Lima in October 1965 (Photo: Historical Archive of El Comercio)

—In your book you disbelieve in the term “postmodern” to talk about current cinema. Why refuse this concept?

More than denying myself the concept, I think it has been misused. It has been generalized too much, without clear criteria. Postmodernity ends up being a mixed bag, where everything from Indiana Jones to the films of Tarantino, Lynch or Almodóvar enters. I don’t like the prefix “post”, it supposes that modernity has ended, but this, at least for now, is still open.

—You don’t use examples of Peruvian cinema to talk about classicism or modernity. Do you mean that this debate did not go through the local filmmakers?

Modernity did not reach Peru except in the case of Armando Robles Godoy. Perhaps he would have agreed to give her space. In fact, current Peruvian cinema is much more installed in modernity. And it is in the production of the regions where this modernity is more present.

2. Alfred Hitchcock, master of suspense, directed ‘Lifeboat’. (Photo: Getty Images)

—Do not the reflections in your book start from a pessimistic observation: the certainty that we are living at the end of an era for cinema?

I am not pessimistic. I feel that we live in a second era in the history of cinema. There was a first great stage in the years of cinema made with analog technology, with the primacy of movie theaters. The second stage has to do with digital media and the loss of prominence of movie theaters. Today it competes with the ‘streaming’ and the rooms are reserved for the great blockbusters. But I believe that the cinema will continue to develop, that the spaces for auteur cinema will find new places of exhibition. However, there is a great challenge for Latin American and Peruvian cinema: to find intermediate forms between commercial proposals, such as those being worked on by Tondero and Big Bang, very dependent on television models, and a more personal auteur cinema. I think it is necessary to make a genre film that reaches the public, with creativity, at a good level. That will depend on entrepreneurs who have the ability to risk a little, on directors and on the formation of a supportive public. It is a possibility that is worth playing for.