Is the Cristiano Ronaldo affair at Napoli complicated?

Ajax have not called Antony for today’s match against Utrecht. The Brazilian represents the key to the Osimhen-Manchester United negotiation that would later lead Cristiano Ronaldo to Luciano Spalletti’s court. Ajax have turned down an offer of 94 million for Antony but the player is doing everything to move to the Red Devils.

Napoli transfer market, Antony blows Ronaldo-Osimhen exchange?

It is clear that the player not being called up for the match against Utrecht is an important sign. If Antony really went to Manchester United it would be difficult to think that the British could subsequently offer 100-120 million to Napoli for Osimhen’s card. The Brazilian footballer begged the club to let him go to United.

