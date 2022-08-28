Is Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Movie Worth Watching?

Without being a wonder, far from it, what he himself Sylvester Stallone intended with the latest and unfortunate installment of the “Rambo” saga —”Last Blood” (2019)—, dragging not only the successes of the original work but the process of the character; in “Nemesis” He gets it from the hand of the director Julius Avery, who elaborates an effective update of the figure of the eighties action hero.

But, also without the need to resort to self-parody as in “The Indestructibles” (2010) —well done especially in its second installment—, relating it to the concept of the superhero/antihero, but in the style of alternative approaches that at the time rethought him in the comics, say Incorruptible and Irredeemable, by Mark Waid, or Incognito, by Edd Brubaker.

Nemesis could be based on real events because Sylvester Stallone is indeed a superhero for many and is almost retired, but he always returns to fight for justice. Now available. https://t.co/OgVb6gXqK6 pic.twitter.com/DxZtdhp3E0 — PrimeVideoMX (@PrimeVideoMX) August 26, 2022

Of course, the ridicule and criticism of the latter is not present, nor are the capes and tights —thank heavens—, but the role play that, despite the fact that it very quickly reveals the twist included in the plot, It works perfectly when it comes to supporting the motivations and actions of an aging man with extraordinary abilities, who is forced to come out of the shadows due to the relationship he reluctantly establishes with a pre-teen, whose steps are on the edge of illegality. .

This is also what allows said protagonist to move away a bit from the cliché regarding guilt and redemption -not too much of course-, contrary to what happens with the rest of the characters, who only sustain themselves enough thanks to to the conviction and charisma of some of the actors.

All within an environment of urban decadence defined by contrasts of cold colors, in which, despite the fact that the latent danger of uprising and social collapse is never made felt, in order to obtain some slight background, if it illustrates the link with the dispossessed that points to a certain identity, for what is still a proposal with the air of a series B, including the usual setbacks in the execution that come to light between the resources granted by a budget greater than that of that type of product.

“Nemesis” is a reunion with mere entertainment movies that at the end of the last century became the favorites of the video store weekend, functional for the current home market without pretensions, and very much in keeping with the age of the good “Sly”, who could well find his way to a new franchise. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video.