Is ‘She-Hulk’ Predicting Wolverine’s Return? The hidden detail that links the series with the mutant

Anyone who knows a little about the MCU knows that Marvel leaves nothing to chance, and that everything has a reason for being. Even behind the silliest details there is a story, a character or a mere cameo, but always something to delight the most astute fans. At first they called him easter eggs in honor of Easter eggs, but now they are a constant in superhero productions, and the latest Disney Marvel series could not escape it.

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk He has left us in his last episode with a clue that is not trivial at all, as it could be announcing the arrival of one of the most anticipated characters in the MCU, Wolverine. And, therefore, perhaps also of the X-Men and mutants in general. He was already glimpsed at the last convention in which Kevin Feig announced various projects. We have even been able to see a great allusion in the previous series, Ms. Marvel, in which the melody of the X Patrol was heard in the background.

However, the last one has been to sneak a news in clear reference to the mutant with adamantium claws in the computer of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in his second episode. In it you can see the lawyer surfing the net when she finds in related news one that says “A man fights with metal claws in a bar fight“. A headline as simple as it is obvious and that leaves no room for doubt: Wolverine is already in the MCU, another thing is how long we will have to wait to see him and what is more important, who will give him life.

So far the only clear sign of the X-Men appearing has been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which in a parallel reality Professor Charles Xavier was part of the Illuminati who judged Strange. However, it should not be forgotten that this was only the multiverse, so it does not ensure that the X-Men that appear from here on out will be played by the same actors. Taron Egerton has already spoken about playing Wolverine, but surely there are many other fans who would like to see Hugh Jackman play the mutant again.

