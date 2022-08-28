Is Andrew Gardfield’s return as Spider-Man more likely?

Will we see the return of Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man soon?

Seven years after his role in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, Andrew Gardfield He returned as Spider-Man in the third installment of the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ brought together the Spider-Man of 3 generations in a very interesting story, especially because of the consequences it will have in the future for Peter Parker.

Now, after its premiere, the film will return to theaters with an additional eleven minutes, and in the United States it has already been possible to discover part of the new material, which has a most interesting reference.

New Movie Footage May Have Revealed Andrew Gardfield’s Return as Spider-Man

In a clip that is part of the eleven extra minutes of the film, we can see how Peter 3 (Andrew Gardfield’s) comments to Maguire’s Spider-Man “We should do this again.” A dialogue that completely opens the doors for this to happen, in the end Sony Pictures knows what it is doing, and wants to keep the hope of the fans intact.

In recent days, rumors have spread that the return of Andrew Gardfield’s Spider-Man would take place in the universe of Venom Y Morbiusstarring Tom Hardy Y Jared Leto. But at the moment, we do not have official confirmation from any media.

This, despite the rumours, is a great possibility.

Marvel Studios’ next mega event could be the key to bringing this and other Spider-Man back

Secret Wars will collide different universes through the raids mentioned and explained in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’. This would open the options of seeing both Gardfield’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire’s or a version of Miles Morales, a highly anticipated character in these years.

But not only this, this film could bring us as a cameo and tribute to characters like the Wolverine of Hugh Jackmana Robert Downey Jr like a variant of the Iron Man who died in Endgame, and who knows what other surprises. The question is: Would this Spider-Man be an ally of Tom Holland’s? The fate of each and every one of the universes that we will see in that film will be in danger, and that will be the only thing that matters.