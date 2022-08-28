Inside the wildest VMA moments, including Kanye West’s attack on Taylor Swift’s and Kourtney Kardashian’s and Travis Barker’s PDA

MTV’s iconic Video Music Awards have gifted some of Hollywood’s most jaw-dropping moments from Kanye West, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and many more.

From A-list stars showing everything in sexy outfits to shocking stage drama, the legendary awards show has featured a number of unforgettable moments since it first aired in 1984.

This year’s event crosses the river, headed to New Jersey for performances and appearances at Newark’s Prudential Center.

This year’s show will be presented by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, who will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be awarded the Global Icon Award.

Ahead of the 2022 VMAs, which air on MTV Sunday, August 28 at 8pm EST, take a look at the wildest moments of the events of the past four decades.

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS AND MEGAN & MGK

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox had a hot sex session with their then-boyfriends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly in the bathroom during last year’s awards.

The 43-year-old Kardashian star and 36-year-old Transformers actress crossed their lips with their partners as they leaned against the opposite walls of the tiled stall in a raunchy Instagram shot.

Megan is flabbergasted in a sheer Mugler dress that showed off her thong underneath as she walked up to Machine Gun Kelly.

Kourtney, meanwhile, opted for an Olivier Theyskens leather dress that mirrored the punk-rock style of Blink-182 drummer Travis.

Megan also shared a photo of her and the founder of Poosh smiling at each other as they pose in front of a couple of urinals.

The actress titled “Kourtney and I are in love,” to which the reality star replied, “Madly.”

The public debut of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

At New York’s Radio City Music Hall in 2018, the much-excited couple made their public debut with a red carpet appearance filled with PDAs.

The lovebirds kissed and held hands for the paparazzi in the midst of their whirlwind romance.

Less than two months after their appearance at the VMAs, Ariana and Pete canceled their brief engagement.

Miley Cyrus twerks with Robin Thicke

The Wrecking Ball singer stunned audiences, viewers and Robin Thicke himself when she proactively teased the singer, who is 16 years her senior.

While singing the hit Blurred Lines in 2013, Miley Cyrus wore a nude thong and matching bra while Robin wore a black and white striped dress.

While sticking his tongue out the whole time, the former Hannah Montana alum twerk at her private area after taking the stage with big teddy bears.

The surprise revelation of Beyonce’s pregnancy

The typically private pop superstar stunned fans in 2011 when he announced on stage that he was expecting his first baby.

Beyonce sported a purple sequin jacket with black high-waisted pants as she sang her hit Love on Top.

At the end of the song, he literally turned down the microphone and unbuttoned his coat to reveal a small baby bump underneath: his first daughter, Blue Ivy.

While showing a huge smile and rubbing her stomach, husband Jay Z screamed as he jumped up and down.

Lady Gaga’s shocking flesh dress

The Bad Romance singer took a quantum leap in her risky fashion with a controversial dress made entirely from real raw red meat.

At the 2010 Los Angeles awards, Lady Gaga walked the red carpet and accepted her award in a suit – complete with matching hat and shoes – made of over 40 pounds of thin-sliced ​​Argentine beef.

Actress Shallow told Ellen DeGeneres that the dress had to make a statement that she “is not a piece of meat”.

Kanye West famously interrupts Taylor Swift

The disruption of speech heard around the world was the beginning of a feud that lasted more than a decade between the two music superstars.

In 2009, then country singer Taylor, 32, won her first Moon Man award for best female video for her hit You Belong With Me.

As the stunned pop star gave an emotional speech on stage, Kanye ran to the audience and grabbed the microphone from Taylor’s hand while she was in mid-sentence.

The Yeezus rapper then fired the iconic phrase: “Taylor, I’m really happy for you and I’ll let you finish… but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”

Beyoncé, 40, looked mortified in the audience, but rectified the situation later that night when she allowed time for her onstage speech for a separate award to Taylor.

Madonna and Britney Spears kiss on stage

It’s been 20 years now since Britney Spears and Madonna swapped lips at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

While not featured in the now classic photo of the kissing couple, Christina Aguilera was also on stage during the kiss.

The trio performed a sexy medley of Madonna hits, including Like A Virgin and Hollywood.

Britney Spears wears a snake during I’m A Slave 4 U

The pop princess gave one of her most memorable performances in 2001 as she wrapped a live albino python around her neck mid-song.

While wearing the yellow and white reptile as a scarf, she continued to do her famous dance moves on stage.

Britney’s move would be replicated for years to come and became a fan favorite Halloween costume.

The wild number also included a white tiger – and was slammed by PETA for its use of exotic creatures.

Lil ‘Kim’s famous revealing jumpsuit and mushy nipple

In 1999, the rapper had one of the liveliest dresses when she almost discovered it all in a one-shoulder purple jumpsuit.

The piece left her left breast fully exposed, with only a small lavender patch covering her nipple.

Lil ‘Kim completed the look with a matching purple wig.

Later in the evening, Diana Ross made the hip-hop artist’s breasts tremble as the singer grabbed her chest accepting and rewarding.

Rose McGowan shows EVERYTHING in a “naked” dress.

Actress Charmed left almost nothing to the imagination when she showed up uncovered at the award ceremony in 1998.

She attended with then-boyfriend Marilyn Manson in a beaded knee-length black dress that was completely see-through – with just a black thong underneath.

The red carpet look is said to be a “statement” from Rose as she claimed it was her first public appearance since her alleged sexual assault.