In this car George Clooney hides from the paparazzi

George Clooney is shown daily on top of his incredible cars, however, there is one of them which he uses to go more unnoticed and not be attacked by the paparazzi. Slide and find out more!

August 28, 2022 5:15 p.m.

George Clooney is one of the best American actors and has worked in both series and movies, some of them were ER, Gravity, batman and robin Y Ocean’s Eleven. He has been worthy of 2 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes, and countless nominations. Currently, he also works as director and producer, one of his last productions was midnight sky.

His successful career has brought him vast fortunes, estimated to be worth close to $500 million. Part of this large number is due to its awesome garagewhere we find a great variety of models from vintage even some more modern and technological. Nevertheless, there is one of them that seeks not to stand out so much within the collection.

Its about lexus lsa completely black car where Clooney could go unnoticed among the people. Considering that we saw the actor at the wheel of flashier models like the Tesla Roadster, the Porsche 911 Carrera 2 and a Porsche GT3 RSa vehicle like this does not attract attention and might not be recognized by paparazzi and fans.

The Lexus LS is from 2012 and has a 4.6L V8 engine which provides a power of 380 horsepower. Also, travel to a 210km/h top speed and mark a time 5.7 seconds to reach acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h. The value of this model is close to 70 thousand dollarsso it is one of the cheapest cars of the actor.

Clooney and his wife, Amal, have driven around in this Lexus several times, probably looking to not draw so much attention and hide from the cameras.. In any case, it did not always work for them since there are several photographs of both above their vehicle.