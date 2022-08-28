Important member of America dies and so he is fired

The Eagles announced on social networks the loss of an element that was very important for the three-time championship.

It’s not all good news America. Despite the fact that Fernando Ortíz’s team looks unstoppable in the 2022 Opening Tournament, this Saturday the official account of the Eagles reported the unfortunate death of a element which was very important for the institution.

Through social networks, the azulcremas announced that Hugo de Andathe club’s physical trainer from 1977 to 1987, died this weekend, although the reasons for his death were not disclosed.

“Club América regrets the sensitive death of Mr. Hugo de Anda, three-time champion physical trainer and collaborator of the Institution between 1977 and 1987. We express our deepest condolences and join in sorrow that seizes family and friends“, communicated those of Coapa.

Who was Hugo de Anda?

Hugo was a Mexican coach and physical trainer, who in addition to the Eagles was also with Necaxa, Atlante, Toros Neza and Veracruz. In addition to having been in the golden age of the azulcrema club (the eighties), he will also be remembered for having started the historic fight between America and Chivas in the Semifinals of the 1982-83 season.

That afternoon the Rojiblancos eliminated the Millonetas, but a controversial Robertor Gómez Junco celebration to the Americanist bank caused Hugo de Anda to enter the field of play to hit him. From there a fight broke out that lasted more than 20 minutes.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!