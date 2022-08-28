“I don’t remember anything”, by Nora Ephron or how to continue enjoying the author of “When Harry met Sally

“Before I thought that my problem was that my disk was full; now I am forced to recognize that in reality the opposite is happening to me: that it is emptying”.

Nora Ephron says it with class and humor in the first article of this great little book that Asteroid Books has just published: “I don’t remember anything.”

Ephron talks about old age, about what he remembers and what he no longer remembers (for example, he knows he saw the Beatles in 1964 when they went to New York for the first time but he only remembers the unbearable screams of the fans), about the little manias, of the absurd gastronomic fashions, of how the fact of going to the movies changed, of what it meant to be a divorcee, of the waiters who interrupt and of a lot of those small daily scenes that in his pen become scathing and comic .

For that sort of thing, mundane yet sharp, seemingly simple yet profoundly complex, not so funny but taken with humor, Nora Ephron was who she was.

Yes, she was a journalist, writer, screenwriter, film director, and something of a celebrity among America’s intellectuals. But it’s much easier to say that she was the one who wrote the wonderful and unforgettable script for “When Harry Met Sally.”





The best thing about the story is that she agreed to write that script because she needed money, and while she was doing it, she received the news that she was going to inherit an uncle who she thought was a millionaire, so she almost planted that job and leaves us all without the famous scene of Meg Ryan faking an orgasm at Katz’s (a scene so famous that if you visit that same New York restaurant today you’ll see a sign saying Sally had her orgasm here).

Obviously, the inheritance was not millionaire, and she had to continue working, luckily for us. “I finished the script and the movie was made. I learn quickly from the experience, and the lesson I learned in this case was that I had been very lucky not to inherit a large sum of money, because I would not have finished writing When Harry Met Sally, a film that changed my life, “he writes she.

But this book is much more than a nice anecdote. It was written during the last years of Nora Ephron’s life, while she was suffering from leukemia that she hid from her relatives and that finally took her, in 2012. And so, or perhaps because of that certainty of an ending, Ephron is dazzlingly honest.

Post, for example, a hilarious list of things you won’t miss at all in life (things like email, funerals, surveys, removing your makeup every night), and post a cute list of things you will miss, too. It is as simple as it is moving. It’s worth reading. It’s even worth copying and reading every day, as a reminder of the good things we often take for granted.

Ephron was a celebrity and his own life became one of the main themes of his writing.

She was married to Carl Bernstein, the journalist who, along with Bob Woodward, uncovered the Watergate scandal and pushed Richard Nixon to resign. When she was pregnant with her second child, she found out that Bernstein was cheating on her with one of her friends. She not only left him, but she wrote a novel, “Heartburn”, which was later made into a movie: “The Difficult Art of Loving”, with Meryl Streetp and Jack Nicholson, in which she told the story with the names changed.

Not that Ephron takes divorce lightly. But he’s reached an age where he can look back on himself and he does so without trying to patronize anyone. Not even with herself. He says, for example: “The most important thing about me, for much of my life, was that I was divorced. It was like that even when I was no longer divorced because I had remarried. (…) It is no longer the most important thing. Now the most important thing is that I am old, ”she says, with the bitter freshness of reality.

As the daughter of two screenwriters, Nora Ephron was surrounded by the world of cinema from the day she was born. In her house there were dinners attended by renowned writers, actresses and directors. She has funny anecdotes from those times. She has harsh memories that she deals with sifting through time herself, which sometimes makes things less painful (like her mother’s alcoholism).

“I don’t remember anything” is one of those books that you sit down to read, let’s say a cloudy day, and it lights up. Reading it is comforting, even when talking about the forgetfulness so typical of the years, or divorces, or some hard scenes, or the 25 things with which people are continually surprised in a disconcerting way.

With its elegance, sparkle, ingenuity, each article in this book has that beneficial, pleasant effect that encounters with friends leave, or that smile that remains tattooed on us after seeing a good comedy. Who wants something else?



