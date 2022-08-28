How to remove moisture inside the headlight of your car

If the headlights fill with moisture inside, this indicates that something is wrong and that there is a problem. To pinpoint the source of the problem, the headlight must be removed from the vehicle and thoroughly inspected inside and out for cracks, breaks, and scratches.

Once the integrity of the headlight has been checked, the condition of the gaskets, as well as the fit and correct position of the bulb, should be examined. If at this point, no fault is found, it is time to check and clean the ventilation ducts in case they have dirt.

Small cracks in a headlight can be covered with a transparent adhesive tape, such as Extra PowerExtreme, that stands out for being weather resistant and totally waterproof. In case of major breakages, it will be necessary to replace the damaged headlight with a new one.

However, whether or not you have already repaired the headlight, you should get rid of the moisture inside it. This helps the lights work well and doesn’t break down the water inside.

That’s why, here we tell you how to eliminate moisture inside the headlight of your car.

If you have condensation on the headlight assembly, you need to remove it. There are a few different ways to do this, and it all depends on how the condensation gets in and how much condensation there is.

1.- Cracked headlight assembly

In this case, you will need to replace the entire headlight assembly to prevent water from entering in the future.

For short-term solutions, you can try using a hair dryer to dry everything, but it will be hit or miss if this works well enough. But even if you do, the next time there is morning dew, rain, or any other condensation, you’ll end up right where you started.

2.- Bad seal

This is a big problem as the seal is not a very easy fix most of the time. You should start by removing the headlight assembly and gently prying the assembly apart at the seal.

Start by drying everything on the inside. After that, you’ll need to get a hot glue gun and run a new bead around the entire assembly, or if you’re lucky, use a headlight seal from an auto parts store.

3.- Moisture vent blocked

The last potential problem is a blocked vent. This allows condensation that accumulates due to the change in temperature caused by the bulb to escape. All kinds of debris can block this vent, so make sure it’s clear before removing the seals.

If so, do your best to push debris out of the headlight instead of pushing it. If it gets stuck inside the headlight assembly, you’ll have to break the seal again to clean it all out.

