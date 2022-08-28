How Rupert Grint became a millionaire, and it’s not because of Harry Potter

Rupert Grint achieved fame when he was only 12 years old, by putting himself in the shoes of Ron Weasley, the best friend of Harry Potter, in the movie saga of the famous magician. His success and popularity led him to get other roles, both in film and theater, his career took other directions.

The truth is that part of the fortune he earned during his years working on the magician film, he decided to invest in the real estate market. Thanks to that, and with very good decisions, he ended up becoming a true real estate tycoon.

Rupert Grint.

Rupert Grint, who has been in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome since 2011 and they have a daughter together, Wednesday G. Grint, who was born in May 2020, does not have to worry about money for life because her future is assured. The actor currently owns properties that are valued above 30 million dollars.

All of his investments are made through his three companies, Caly 10, Oneonesix Development and Eevil Plan Properties. “Rupert has become a real estate tycoon and has been working on building his empire. He is a shrewd investor and is buying rental properties with good transport links to the city, as well as more luxurious houses,” he revealed a few years ago. years a source to The Sun.

A few weeks ago, it was also known how much the stars of Harry Potter, for the latest films of the most famous saga in the history of cinema. According to the Objective TV site, Rupert Grint He earned four million dollars for his participation in Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix, fourteen million for The Deathly Hallows and fifteen million for The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

In the case of Daniel Radcliffewho played the famous Harry Potter, with only the last two films he took 40 million dollars. At the same time, Emma Watsonthe third great star in history, charged 15 million dollars for each of the last two installments of the saga.