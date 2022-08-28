How Rupert Grint became a millionaire, and it’s not because of Harry Potter

Rupert Grint achieved fame when he was only 12 years old, by putting himself in the shoes of Ron Weasley, the best friend of Harry Potter, in the movie saga of the famous magician. His success and popularity led him to get other roles, both in film and theater, his career took other directions.

The truth is that part of the fortune he earned during his years working on the magician film, he decided to invest in the real estate market. Thanks to that, and with very good decisions, he ended up becoming a true real estate tycoon.

