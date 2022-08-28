How much did Gal Gadot pay for her rare Tesla?

Gal Gadot shares a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high salaries she earns, she was able to add several of them to her garage. In his collection, we can find a strange Tesla. Swipe to find out how much he paid for it!

Gal Gadot She has established herself as one of the highest-grossing actresses of the moment. The Israeli managed to play Diana Prince, wonder-woman (in the DC Extended Universe), thanks to the success it had for being part of several installments of the saga Fast and furious. In these films she shared filming with great actors such as Vin Diesel Y Paul Walker.

She shares a great passion for high-end cars, so he decided to fill his garage with several of them. In his luxurious collection we can find different types of vehicles, such as a small Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a stranger Tesla Model X.

For the latter, Gadot paid a sum of approximately 140 thousand dollars. Although it is a very high amount for any of us, we must bear in mind that just for starring Red alert (Red Notice), where he acted alongside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe Israeli actress took home a sum of $20 million.

A particularity that this Tesla has is its rear door opening and closing system. This car has two doors.falcon wing”, which have various sensors capable of detecting objects or people in the vicinity. to do it, they interrupt their course and adjust the opening or closing movement to avoid any type of contact with said object or person.

The Model X of the one who gives life to the Wonder Woman has two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and another of rear wheel drive. These engines are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepowerwith which the car can reach a 250km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.