How much could Pedro Pascal earn for The Last of Us

After it was revealed that each episode of The Last of Us would cost 10 million dollars, it was clear that HBO would bet heavily on the adaptation of the video game in streaming. For its part, Peter Pascal, along with Bella Ramsey, were already chosen to play the charismatic duo formed by Joel and Ellie. Thus, it has been discovered how much money could i earn the Chilean actor for each episode during the first season of the series.

According to the portal Varietythe Chilean actor Peter Pascal would receive $600,000 for every episode in the series The Last of Us. Initially, the series will have a total of 6 episodes.
In this way, according to the values ​​​​that have already been leaked, it is that his salary is among the highest on the list headed by Chris Pratt.

