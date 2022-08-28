How much could Pedro Pascal earn for The Last of Us

After it was revealed that each episode of The Last of Us would cost 10 million dollars, it was clear that HBO would bet heavily on the adaptation of the video game in streaming. For its part, Peter Pascal, along with Bella Ramsey, were already chosen to play the charismatic duo formed by Joel and Ellie. Thus, it has been discovered how much money could i earn the Chilean actor for each episode during the first season of the series.

According to the portal Varietythe Chilean actor Peter Pascal would receive $600,000 for every episode in the series The Last of Us. Initially, the series will have a total of 6 episodes.

In this way, according to the values ​​​​that have already been leaked, it is that his salary is among the highest on the list headed by Chris Pratt.

To go into comparisons, an example is the protagonists of Only Murders In The Building who would earn the same as Pascal. The actor is the one who will end up breaking the bank when he plays Joel while appearing in one of the most important and ambitious video game adaptations in all of history.

However, it is worth clarifying that Pedro Pascal will only charge less than the protagonist of Breaking Bad, Kate Winslet (fashionable by Mare of Easttown) and the cast of the return of Sex in New York, with Sarah Jessica Parker. Not so, he will earn more than, for example, all the actors of Stranger Things and other series that are fashionable. Faced with this reality, Peter Pascal It has many reasons to celebrate.

Big Reveal: The Series Trailer

This post-apocalyptic series, long awaited by all its fans, has already had its advance. The HBO platform released the first 20 seconds of what the show will be like, starring Peter Pascal.

It is a reality for 2023. For those who do not know about its beginnings, The Last of Us is a show based on the video game that bears the same name where Joel and Ellie they make their way through a post-apocalyptic United States that has been ravaged by a mysterious disease and transforms people into dangerous monsters. Along the way they will meet all kinds of characters, some will be friendly and others not so much.

Little by little, more details of his first episode “House of the Dragon” began to be revealed and HBO had no better idea than to launch another video of more than 2 minutes, where he showed some previews in two parts this 2022 and part of 2023.

After seeing the last 20 seconds of said preview, which will star Peter Pascal and Bella Ramsey, fans were much more eager for the day of its premiere. At the moment, rumors say that it will only have 10 episodes in its first season and there is no official talk of a second season.

And you, are you one of those who await its premiere?