How is Pete Davidson after breaking up with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship lasted just nine months, but it went a long way: they have had dates in pizzerias like any other person on foot, posed on the most prestigious red carpets and traveled to the most paradisiacal destinations in the world. Nothing made us predict the end of their courtship but, at the beginning of August, they gave us a tremendous upset after learning that they were going their separate ways. Well, now a close source has revealed how the artist is after the breakup.

Right now, Pete is “focused on his career and trying to be happy”, the source told US Weekly. “He has a great career ahead of him and a lot of projects after ‘Saturday Night Live’. The comedian has temporarily moved to Australia to film ‘Wizards!’ .

“He is at a very ambitious moment in his life,” the source continued. “Pete wants to continue his stand-up comedy routine and challenge himself with new roles.” He thoroughly enjoyed the experience in Australia, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about what the future holds.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There is no doubt that his experience in Australia was very enriching, although it was precisely this that led to his separation from Kim Kardashian, despite the trips that the businesswoman made to meet him. Of course, their breakup would have occurred on good terms, as revealed by a close source. “There is a lot of love and respect for each other,” he revealed.

For her part, Kim Kardashian “is ready to date someone else” after breaking up with Pete. This was revealed by a person close to her, who revealed that the businesswoman “already thinks who she should go out with next.”

In short, we are very happy that both are well and we hope they continue like this.