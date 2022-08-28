How can I schedule my medical appointment at IMSS from home?

As part of the health protocols and healthy distance days that were promoted in the country at the beginning of the pandemic, technology and digital solutions were imposed in various aspects of daily life, and not only in financial inclusion or purchases online but procedures that were traditionally done in person or even by telephone before the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), such as scheduling a medical appointment online.

The IMSS made it possible for beneficiaries to make an appointment to receive medical attention in the same Family Medicine Unit (UMF) that touches you through a smartphone application called Digital IMSS to save a date on the calendar without having to leave home.

This handy tool does not limit its powers to setting appointments for the member himself, but rather he can assign one for his beneficiaries with an easy-to-use interface that will allow users to process the service with a family doctor in a few steps.

The beneficiary must download from the app store of their device, either Google Play if you use Android or in the App Store if your phone is an iPhone and install the IMSS Digital application.

When it is up and running and you enter the digital platform you can press the button Date medical between the options that appear and then provide the information requested. These are the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and your personal email address mail electronicwhich is current and to which you have access because it will be the institute’s communication channel.

Once you have registered this information you will be able to continue with the process and carry out the IMSS procedure in the simplest way, saving time and money in traveling to your UMF just to assign the appointment, with which you also avoid standing in line at windows and you can use every day at any time at no cost.

Thanks to this IMSS application, it is expected to improve the processes to access Social Security services, and other procedures can also be carried out through it with the app, such as obtaining the Constancy of Quoted Weeksamong others.

