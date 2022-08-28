Hollywood: actors who became famous after 40 years – Entertainment – Culture

Jennifer Lawrence won his first Oscar when she was 22 years old for her work on The Bright Side of Things, being one of the youngest actresses to hold that statuette. Adrian Brody picked up the award at 29, the same age as Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman.

It is common to see actors and actresses succeed in Hollywood at 20 or 30 years old, but, even in the mecca of cinema, which has its own rules regarding age, different for women and men, there are professionals who show that it is never too late and that talent does not understand years.

Perhaps the first role that is remembered of Samuel L Jackson be that of Jules Winnfield, in Quentin Tarantino’s classic pulp fiction. Then the American actor was 45 years old. Three years earlier, in 1991, he had played Gator Purify in the Spike Lee tape Jungle Fever, who won an award from Cannes Festival.

Jackson had been acting on stage for years, but these films marked a turning point and paved the way for the movie star status he now enjoys. Then came titles like jurassic-parkin 1993; Die Hard: Revenge, in 1995; JackieBrown, in 1997, and the second trilogy of starwarsbetween 1999 and 2005, Django Unchained, in 2012, and the whole universe Marvel with his character Nick Fury, and many more.

I didn’t know anything about Los Angeles, or the movie business. He hadn’t done a movie before, so it was extremely cheap. Alan Rickman

Like Jackson, the British actor Alan Rickmanwho died in 2016, initially developed his acting career on stage and made his film debut with the first installment of Hard to Kill, a classic of action movies. When the tape hit theaters, Rickman was 42 years old.

“I didn’t know anything about Los Angeles, or the movie business. I hadn’t done a movie before, so it was extremely cheap,” the actor told Guardian. At first he was not captivated by the idea of ​​making an action movie, but finally the character and the script convinced him and he got into the skin of one of the quintessential villains, Hans Gruber. Rickman is perhaps best known for his character as Severus Snape, from the series of Harry Potter.

The weight of the age

The weight given to age in the film and television industry is greater for women. The standards for them make it more difficult for an actress to succeed, and sometimes for her to simply continue acting past forty. However, there are exceptions like Jane Lynch, Meryl Streep, Maggie Smith, among others, who today continue their successful careers.

Lynch, like the previous examples, also built his career on the stage and during the nineties he had some small roles in film titles such as The fugitive and series like The West Wing of the White House. With the mockumentary Best in Showwhen he was 40 years old, his career began an upward path to fame.

Worked on other projects like Virgin at 40 or Julie & Julia. For her portrayal of Sue Sylvester in the series glee won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Kathryn Joosten is another referent of late success. “Some people in Hollywood think of me as a model of dramatic midlife transition: from housewife to Emmy-winning actress. But I never mapped out a master plan to follow my dreams,” Joosten wrote in Forbesin 2009.

Joosten was a nurse and in her forties she began to study acting. She later got an agent and started in the theater. She then made the leap to television. She was in her 60s when she played secretary Mrs. Landingham on The West Wing of the White House, coinciding with Jane Lynch, and the 65 when Desperate Housewives began to be broadcast, for which he won an Emmy. Joosten passed away in 2012, at the age of 72.

ken jeong achieved fame at the age of 40 thanks to Mr. Chow, the role he played in Happened yesterday?in 2009. He had previously been part of the cast of other films such as Slightly pregnant (2007) and in series like Crossing Jordan, The Office or Blind Justice.

Jeong combined acting, stand-up comedy and medicine. Yes, the actor who plays Leslie Chow in Happened yesterday? he is a doctor. His profession brought him closer to the first role he would play in the cinema. “He was looking for an Asian doctor with medical experience,” he told NPR in 2014 of Judd Apatow, the director of Slightly pregnant.

Kathy Bates began acting in theater, after her 40 she was linked to the cinema until she became a star.

After the film and following the advice of his wife, also a doctor, he left the health branch to dedicate himself fully to cinematography. “I always say that Slightly pregnant It opened the doors of acting for me and that Happened yesterday? it just blew them wide open.”

Another referent of late fame has it Katy Bates, who had been acting mainly in the theater for years, like others of those mentioned. Only in 1990, when she was in her forties, did she become a Hollywood star, thanks to her portrayal of Annie Wilkies in Miserythe film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Stephen King.

His work on the film earned him a Golden Globe and an Oscar. This success was followed by others such as Fried Green Tomatoesfrom 1991; titanicasix years later; Primary colors, from 1998 and Mr. Schmidt’s confessions, from 2002.

