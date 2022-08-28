He is 31 years old, has a long career in cinema and never talks about his private life – Revista Para Ti

She will play the Princess of Wales in seasons 5 and 6, during the last years of Diana’s life: she is striking because of her physical resemblance.

In two months we will be talking a lot about elizabeth debickithe 31-year-old Australian actress who will get under the skin of Lady Di in The Crown.

The netflix hit It premieres its fifth season in November and, since its first images characterized as the Princess of Wales were known, a great stir was generated by its impressive physical resemblance.

Elizabeth Debicki, the actress who will play Lady Di in The Crown. Photo: IG

But this was not the only attribute that made it the perfect candidatesince she has a long career as an actress.

He made his film debut in romantic comedy A Few Best Menwhere it only had three lines of dialogue. Still, that role was the best thing that ever happened to her because she opened the doors of Hollywood for her.

Elizabeth Debicki, the actress who will play Lady Di in The Crown. Photo: IG

Before that, yesand graduated from the school of performance at the Victorian College of Artsat the University of Melbourne, Australia. Shortly after, she was chosen to play Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsbytogether with -nothing more and nothing less than- Leonardo Dicaprio. In an interview with The Guardian, Elizabeth commented, “I was a baby when I made that movie. I was fascinated watching Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan work.”

Elizabeth Debicki, the actress who will play Lady Di in The Crown in The Great Gatsby. Photo: Capture

With that all-important role came recognition from filmmakers who typecast her in roles associated with royalty and the elite, due to her stunning beauty and delicacy. Nevertheless, Elizabeth He showed that he can be truly versatile if he puts his mind to it. Throughout her career she played Lady Macduff in ‘Macbeth’, Ayesha in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, Alice in ‘Widows’ and Kat in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’.

Elizabeth Debicki, the actress who will play Lady Di in The Crown. Photo: IG

As for his personal life, very little is known: he has never publicly revealed if he was or is in a relationship. However, during the recording of the series The Night Manager she was linked with Tom Hiddleston. At that time they asked her about the subject and she told The Telegraph: “He’s so damn handsome, gentlemanly and courteous, thatIt’s impossible not to fall in love with him.”

Beyond these rumours, his personal life is a mystery and he does not have public social networks either, at least using his name.

Elizabeth Debicki, the actress who will play Lady Di in The Crown. Photo: IG