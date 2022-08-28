Guillermo del Toro offered Marvel to direct Doctor Strange

More and more movies and series are added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And to maintain that continuity, the study behind the phenomenon has spent years thinking about each of the adaptations of the comics. For example, in the San Diego Comic-Con productions have been announced that will have their release in 2025. But, looking back, this week it was revealed that the feature film of Doctor Strange It began to be thought of a long time ago and with an important filmmaker.

The company of Kevin Feig He has a habit of planning ahead for collaborations with actors and directors. In this way, it was recently revealed that a figure from Mexican cinema could have led the phenomenon that this year stood out in movie theaters. Is about William of the Bullwho proposed to Marvel Studios to carry out a film set in the 1920s.

Who told these details was none other than Neil Gaman. The creator of the comics The Sandmanwhich were adapted into a successful series on Netflix, spoke with the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz. After being asked about his relationship with Marvel and DC Comics, he explained: “Kevin Feige and I have spoken several times over the years.”. In this way, he recounted that in 2007 -even before the premiere of Hombre de Hierro with Robert Downey Jr. – began his communication with the director of the study.

According to the creator himself The Sandmanthat meeting took place after he offered to carry out a film of Doctor Strange with Guillermo del Toro. However, the producer rejected the proposal since by then they had planned to focus in the first instance on characters like Iron Man, Captain America and Thor. “All we really wanted to do was show his adventures, his becoming an alcoholic and a disabled doctor and all that kind of stuff in the 1920s.0”, he maintained.

Gaiman insisted: “The idea was to go through all that and training to become the world’s greatest wizard, maybe in the early 30’s. I would have been living in Greenwich Village for 90 years looking the same in his place and no one would have noticed. We just liked that idea, that he was out of time”. What do you think about the versions of Scott Derrickson and Sam Raimi with benedict cumberbatch? “The way they did it commercially was better“, he concluded.